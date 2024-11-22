PTT, FTI set stage for Thailand’s clean energy future at annual forum

Rungnapa Janchookiat, president of FTI’s Petroleum Refining Industry Club, confirmed that Thai refineries are well-prepared to enhance their competitiveness in the global energy sector.

For example, oil refineries have secured crude oil to meet domestic demands and mitigate energy price volatility caused by geopolitical conflicts. Additionally, they are accelerating the transition to clean energy by developing eco-friendly fuels, such as Euro 5 diesel, which contains a lower level of sulphur dioxide, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Meanwhile, experts from PTT Prism predicted an increase in fuel demand next year, driven by positive sentiment surrounding declining US interest rates and China’s economic stimulus measures. However, a potential trade war triggered by US President-elect Donald Trump could disrupt the global economy and energy industry.

Fuel supply is also expected to rise due to increased oil production capacity among non-OPEC+ countries, especially the US, Canada, Brazil and Guyana. OPEC+ countries (Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, South Sudan, and Sudan) have also voiced plans to gradually boost their oil production capacity.

However, uncertainties surrounding geopolitical conflicts, US fuel demand after the election and its strict sanctions against Iran may make the price of oil volatile, fluctuating between US$70 and $80 per barrel.

At the forum, FTI chairman chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul delivered a speech on the global energy situation after the US election.

A panel discussion on the “Future Energy in Thailand” was also held. It featured Energy Policy and Planning Office’s director-general Wattanapong Kurovat, Toyota Motor Thailand’s honorary adviser and National Hydrogen Association’s chairman Ninnart Chaithirapinyo, Banpu’s COO Kirana Limpaphayom, Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology’s executive director Thawatchai Onjun, and Nopasit Chaiwanakupt, executive vice president of PTT Exploration and Production’s Technology, Carbon Solutions and Sustainable Growth Group.

Several other energy experts also shared their insights on advancing clean energy policies in Thailand to ensure the country’s sustainable and robust growth.

