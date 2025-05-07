Jem Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi Scores First Points with Trident Motorsport in Formula Regional European Championship

Racing with car No. 7, the Thai driver crossed the finish line in 8th place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy, securing his first four points of the season.

The championship kicked off on May 3–4 at the 4.226-kilometer Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy. Jem was the only Thai driver competing in the series this year and entered the season under a new banner, Trident Motorsport.

During qualifying on May 3, Jem clocked a lap time of 1:29.363, placing him 13th on the starting grid. In the opening race, he battled hard and finished in 12th place.

On May 4, Jem showed significant improvement in qualifying, setting a personal best of 1:28.912—fifth fastest in Group B—earning him the 9th spot on the starting grid for Race 2. Despite three safety car interruptions, Jem maintained composure and pace, ultimately finishing 8th. The race was won by French driver Evan Giltaire.