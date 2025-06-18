Thai Business Institute Launches Ethics-Focused Leadership Programme

Narisa Rojanapruek, who runs aesthetic clinics, joined based on her sister's recommendation and was impressed from day one.

"I received a warm welcome and was impressed from the first day of classes," she said. "My main purpose is to apply the knowledge to expand my aesthetic clinic business, which has been operating for 15 years, with plans to open additional branches."

Former journalist Jindarat Chayothin, who now operates a solar panel installation business, emphasised the importance of adapting to rapid change.

"Adapting in an era of rapid global change is essential, whilst standing firm with good governance principles to create stability for everyone in the organisation," she said.

Market Context

The programme launch comes as Thai businesses face increasing pressure to demonstrate environmental and social responsibility alongside financial performance.

The course structure reflects growing demand for leadership development that integrates traditional business skills with contemporary ethical challenges.

The initiative represents part of Thailand's broader push towards sustainable business practices, with increasing emphasis on corporate governance and social responsibility among listed companies.

