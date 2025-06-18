Thai Business Institute Launches Ethics-Focused Leadership Programme

Thailand's Institute of Strategic Positive Business (iSAB) has launched the 10th cohort of its flagship executive programme, targeting senior business leaders who want to combine ethical principles with commercial success.
The MASTER programme, which begins on 23rd May 2025, runs every Friday afternoon until 19th September and aims to develop what organisers call "positive leaders" capable of driving sustainable business growth.
The 16-week course is delivered in partnership with Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Communication Arts, Sahapattanapibul Public Company, and I.C.C. International Public Company. Participants receive certificates from Chulalongkorn University upon completion.
Focus on Ethics and AI
Programme chairman Abhisit Vejjajiva said the course addresses modern challenges including artificial intelligence adoption whilst maintaining ethical standards.
"Participants will learn sophisticated business strategies from experienced mentors with extensive real-world business experience," said institute chairman Boonkiet Chokwatana. "They also become part of a learning community that provides networking opportunities across various industries."
The programme features a distinguished roster of industry experts including former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, TCC Group executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, economists Dr Wit Sittivaekin and Dr Supavud Saicheua, Vathit Chokwatana, cryptocurrency executive Jirayut Srupsrisopa from Bitkub, Phawut Phongwittayapanu, and Nakarin Wanakijpaibul.
Associate Professor Dr Preeda Akarachantachote, dean of Chulalongkorn's communication faculty, highlighted storytelling as a crucial skill for modern executives.
"The core principle is instilling ethics alongside business operations," she said. "Storytelling based on truth is essential for building credibility and conveying business values sustainably."
Non-Profit Approach
Executive chairman Boonchai Chokwatana emphasised the programme's non-commercial nature.
"THE MASTER programme operates on a non-profit basis, sharing knowledge with those seeking quality growth," he said. "We focus on three key principles: leadership, positive thinking, and adherence to ethics for both individuals and organisations."
Former prime minister Chuan Leekpai, who participated in earlier cohorts, delivered a keynote address emphasising that ethical leadership must come from within.
Diverse Participants
This year's participants include executives from various sectors seeking to modernise their businesses whilst maintaining ethical standards.
Karin Pattarapas, who manages multiple businesses, said traditional strategies are insufficient in today's rapidly changing environment.
"This programme addresses the needs of modern business leaders who want growth whilst maintaining ethics and morality, not focusing solely on profit," he said.
Narisa Rojanapruek, who runs aesthetic clinics, joined based on her sister's recommendation and was impressed from day one.
"I received a warm welcome and was impressed from the first day of classes," she said. "My main purpose is to apply the knowledge to expand my aesthetic clinic business, which has been operating for 15 years, with plans to open additional branches."
Former journalist Jindarat Chayothin, who now operates a solar panel installation business, emphasised the importance of adapting to rapid change.
"Adapting in an era of rapid global change is essential, whilst standing firm with good governance principles to create stability for everyone in the organisation," she said.
Market Context
The programme launch comes as Thai businesses face increasing pressure to demonstrate environmental and social responsibility alongside financial performance.
The course structure reflects growing demand for leadership development that integrates traditional business skills with contemporary ethical challenges.
The initiative represents part of Thailand's broader push towards sustainable business practices, with increasing emphasis on corporate governance and social responsibility among listed companies.
Further information is available at https://www.isabthailand.com