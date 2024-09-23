Sahapat’s Commitment to Cultural Heritage: The Surin Elephant Museum

Located within the Elephant World Project in Kra Pho subdistrict, Tha Tum district, the museum showcases the rich history and enduring relationship between humans and elephants in the region. Visitors can explore exhibits that delve into the region's history, the ancient elephant ceremonies, and the traditional way of life of elephant herders.
Boonkiet Chokwatana, Chairman of S & J International Enterprises Public Company Limited, presided over the opening ceremony alongside Pornchai Mungcharoenporn, president of the Surin Provincial Administrative Organisation.
The event marked the culmination of efforts by the Dr. Thiam Chokwatana Foundation and Sahapat Group to restore and repurpose the museum as an educational resource for locals, students, and tourists alike.
The museum's primary objective is to serve as a "living learning" centre, chronicling the journey of human-elephant coexistence from ancient times to the present day. Visitors can explore exhibits detailing the history of Surin's governors, traditional elephant ceremonies, and the lifestyle of elephant herders, known locally as "Chao Kui".
Designed by Assistant Professor Boonserm Premthada from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Architecture, the museum's structure is a testament to both form and function. Built with ancient red bricks, the complex features flexible curved walls that harmonise with the surrounding landscape, creating an open and inviting space for elephants and visitors.
The opening ceremony featured a spectacular display of Thai culture and elephant heritage. Soldiers from the 23rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, Weerawatyothin Army Camp, alongside students from Surindra Rajabhat University, performed traditional war elephant demonstrations and cultural arts. A special appearance was made by Plai Thong Kham and Plai Thong Tang, the world's first pair of male twin elephants.
Notable guests at the event included:
The Surin Elephant Museum stands as a testament to Surin's status as the "City of Elephants", home to the largest number of captive elephants in the world. It is expected to become a significant attraction, offering both domestic and international visitors a unique insight into the profound connection between humans and elephants in Thai culture and history. It also serves as a valuable educational resource for students and researchers.