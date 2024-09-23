Sahapat’s Commitment to Cultural Heritage: The Surin Elephant Museum

Located within the Elephant World Project in Kra Pho subdistrict, Tha Tum district, the museum showcases the rich history and enduring relationship between humans and elephants in the region. Visitors can explore exhibits that delve into the region's history, the ancient elephant ceremonies, and the traditional way of life of elephant herders.

Boonkiet Chokwatana, Chairman of S & J International Enterprises Public Company Limited, presided over the opening ceremony alongside Pornchai Mungcharoenporn, president of the Surin Provincial Administrative Organisation.

The event marked the culmination of efforts by the Dr. Thiam Chokwatana Foundation and Sahapat Group to restore and repurpose the museum as an educational resource for locals, students, and tourists alike.

The museum's primary objective is to serve as a "living learning" centre, chronicling the journey of human-elephant coexistence from ancient times to the present day. Visitors can explore exhibits detailing the history of Surin's governors, traditional elephant ceremonies, and the lifestyle of elephant herders, known locally as "Chao Kui".

Designed by Assistant Professor Boonserm Premthada from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Architecture, the museum's structure is a testament to both form and function. Built with ancient red bricks, the complex features flexible curved walls that harmonise with the surrounding landscape, creating an open and inviting space for elephants and visitors.