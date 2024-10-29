Sahapat’s J-Park Sriracha celebrates a decade of Japanese-Thai synergy

Saha Pathanapibul, also known as Sahapat, is marking the 10th anniversary of its “J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura” with an array of activities and performances, along with special promotions, until December 20.
The Japanese-style community mall in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district was envisioned by the company’s honorary chairman, Boonsithi Chokwatana, who recognised the growing presence of Japanese businesses in Thailand.
Launched in 2014, J-park Sriracha was designed to foster cultural exchange between Thai and Japanese communities. It offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, all designed to evoke the atmosphere of a traditional Japanese town.
With its unique blend of Japanese culture and Thai hospitality, the community mall has become a beloved destination for locals and tourists who seek an authentic Japanese experience.
The project has transformed from a small group of tenants to a thriving hub over the past decade, said Vichai Kulsomphob, chairman of the executive board of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding, project manager of J-Park Sriracha.
To commemorate this milestone, the community mall is hosting a year-end campaign, “J-Park 10 Years Anniversary” from October 20 to December 20.
The campaign includes 10% discounts on purchases at participating stores and a chance to win over 5,000 prizes through the “Happi Daruma” game for spending at least 2,000 baht or more on products or services.
The celebration kicked off with a traditional Japanese ceremony “Kagami Biraki”, the ceremonial breaking of sake barrels, followed by a dynamic “Taiko Tataki” drumming performance. These events symbolise good fortune and prosperity for the community mall and its customers.
More activities are scheduled to be hosted every week to attract visitors during the campaign period.
“On behalf of the project management team, I would like to thank all relevant sectors for their trust in the J-Park Sriracha project so far,” Vichai said.