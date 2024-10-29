Sahapat’s J-Park Sriracha celebrates a decade of Japanese-Thai synergy

Saha Pathanapibul, also known as Sahapat, is marking the 10th anniversary of its “J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura” with an array of activities and performances, along with special promotions, until December 20.

The Japanese-style community mall in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district was envisioned by the company’s honorary chairman, Boonsithi Chokwatana, who recognised the growing presence of Japanese businesses in Thailand.

Launched in 2014, J-park Sriracha was designed to foster cultural exchange between Thai and Japanese communities. It offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, all designed to evoke the atmosphere of a traditional Japanese town.

With its unique blend of Japanese culture and Thai hospitality, the community mall has become a beloved destination for locals and tourists who seek an authentic Japanese experience.