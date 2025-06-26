AIS Launches Thailand\'s First Thai-Owned Hyperscale Cloud Platform

Thailand's telecommunications giant AIS Business has unveiled the country's first hyperscale cloud infrastructure operated entirely by a Thai company, marking a significant step towards digital sovereignty as enterprises increasingly seek AI-ready platforms.
The "AIS Cloud powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure" represents a 4 billion baht initial investment in local data centres governed by Thai law, positioning itself as a strategic response to growing concerns over data security and regulatory compliance in an era of rapid digital transformation.
Speaking at Thursday's launch ceremony, Phupa Akavipat, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at AIS, emphasised the importance of domestic technological capabilities.
"We firmly believe that Thailand must have its own AI capabilities to ensure long-term technological sovereignty and resilience," he said. "Digital infrastructure owned and operated by Thais is the cornerstone of national development in the digital era."
The platform addresses mounting pressures facing businesses globally, including digital disruption, geopolitical volatility, and sustainability requirements.
With artificial intelligence requiring massive data volumes, the service ensures information remains within Thai jurisdiction whilst meeting international security standards.
AIS Cloud offers several localised advantages, including contracts in Thai language, billing in Thai baht to eliminate foreign exchange risks, and support from Thai-speaking professionals.
The platform can handle large-scale workloads through auto-scaling capabilities and supports emerging technologies including machine learning and big data analytics.
The launch has garnered significant government backing.
Dr Passakon Prathombutr from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) confirmed that AIS Business is the first Thai service provider to receive the prestigious dSURE 3-Star certification, the highest level of cloud service accreditation in the country.
"This certification ensures data sovereignty and secure local data storage with no cross-border transfers," Dr Passakon explained, highlighting the platform's alignment with Thailand's digital economy development strategy.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Wisit Wisitsora-at praised the initiative as supporting the government's national cloud policy.
He emphasised the need for collaboration between public and private sectors to strengthen Thailand's digital infrastructure, workforce, and regulatory framework.
Alongside the cloud platform, AIS has introduced Network as a Service (NaaS), enabling enterprises to manage network configurations independently through a self-service portal.
The solution integrates with AIS Cloud through various connectivity options, including fibre optic and 5G networks.
"This brings added convenience for expanding or modifying network connections and endpoints both domestically and internationally. The service offers high flexibility and enhanced security, supported by a team of experts available 24/7," Phupa added.
AIS typically invests 25-30 billion baht annually in its overall infrastructure development, positioning the company to scale up the hyperscale cloud investment should demand grow. Phupa described the initiative as a "new S-curve growth engine" that differs from AIS's existing business model.
"I am confident that it will generate revenue and create new business models for both AIS and our partners," he stated. "We aim to grow and help drive the overall market."
The move comes as businesses face increasing pressure to modernise digital infrastructure amid global uncertainty and the rapid rise of AI as a competitive tool.
The platform's emphasis on local data processing and storage addresses concerns about digital sovereignty whilst providing the flexibility required for AI-driven transformation.
"AIS Business is committed to becoming a key platform for digital and AI transformation across both public and private sectors. By integrating capabilities across connectivity (Connect), data storage and processing (Compute), and delivering end-to-end cloud solutions—ranging from Hybrid and Multi-Cloud architectures to fully integrated Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)—we reaffirm our dedication to driving Thailand toward a leadership position in digital technology across the region,” Phupa concluded.
Enterprise customers seeking digital technology consultation can contact AIS Business at [email protected] or visit https://www.ais.th/business.