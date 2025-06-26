AIS Launches Thailand\'s First Thai-Owned Hyperscale Cloud Platform

Thailand's telecommunications giant AIS Business has unveiled the country's first hyperscale cloud infrastructure operated entirely by a Thai company, marking a significant step towards digital sovereignty as enterprises increasingly seek AI-ready platforms.

The "AIS Cloud powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure" represents a 4 billion baht initial investment in local data centres governed by Thai law, positioning itself as a strategic response to growing concerns over data security and regulatory compliance in an era of rapid digital transformation.

Speaking at Thursday's launch ceremony, Phupa Akavipat, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at AIS, emphasised the importance of domestic technological capabilities.

"We firmly believe that Thailand must have its own AI capabilities to ensure long-term technological sovereignty and resilience," he said. "Digital infrastructure owned and operated by Thais is the cornerstone of national development in the digital era."

The platform addresses mounting pressures facing businesses globally, including digital disruption, geopolitical volatility, and sustainability requirements.

With artificial intelligence requiring massive data volumes, the service ensures information remains within Thai jurisdiction whilst meeting international security standards.

