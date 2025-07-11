The Nation stepping into its 55th year with a mission to connect Thailand to the global stage

“For the past five decades, The Nation has grown alongside the evolution of media and the development of Thai society. We advance our mission by bringing Thailand’s finest content to today’s global citizens,”said Aura-Orn Akrasanee Managing Director, The Nation, emphasizing the company’s commitment to producing creative and high-quality media that keeps pace with change.

“We don’t just report facts. We tell stories that connect Thailand to the world. Stories that inform, inspire, and matter. After 55 years, we’re not slowing down-we’re leveling up. 'WE GO DIGITAL' Thailand’s pulse-delivered in real time.News, business, culture, and lifestyle for the global stage.”

From Thailand to the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond,

The Nation builds bridges of thought, shares stories, and connects Thai culture to people worldwide.

