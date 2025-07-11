The Nation stepping into its 55th year with a mission to connect Thailand to the global stage

With a focus on creative storytelling, The Nation is expanding its reach to new generations on every social media platform — driven by a mission to connect Thailand’s news, business, and culture with the world. Its stories aim to resonate with the lifestyle of global citizens — both Thai and international.
“For the past five decades, The Nation has grown alongside the evolution of media and the development of Thai society. We advance our mission by bringing Thailand’s finest content to today’s global citizens,”said Aura-Orn Akrasanee Managing Director, The Nation, emphasizing the company’s commitment to producing creative and high-quality media that keeps pace with change.
“We don’t just report facts. We tell stories that connect Thailand to the world. Stories that inform, inspire, and matter. After 55 years, we’re not slowing down-we’re leveling up. 'WE GO DIGITAL' Thailand’s pulse-delivered in real time.News, business, culture, and lifestyle for the global stage.”
From Thailand to the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond,
The Nation builds bridges of thought, shares stories, and connects Thai culture to people worldwide.
TIME TO TALK
Insightful perspectives from opinion leaders — a series featuring visionary voices with missions that connect Thailand to the world, hosted by Taa Pipooh Phumkaewklaa.
SPECIAL REPORT
Goes beyond the headlines into complex issues
EVERYDAY NATION
Bite-Sized Stories Around You
THE NATION IN BRIEF
Delivers sharp, accessible business ideas
THE NATION LIFESTYLE
A Cool Lifestyle Guide to Refresh Your Ideas
WOMEN OF THE NATION
Spotlighting Women From Leadership to the Frontlines
Website: www.nationthailand.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNationThailand
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thenationthailand/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thenationth
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thenationthailand
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@TheNationThailandonline
#TheNationThailand #NationGroup #Nation #Nation55thAnniversary