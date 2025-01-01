Top 10 most-read news stories on The Nation’s website in 2024

8. Moroccan man confesses to murder of Austrian deejay on Koh Pha-ngan: Police (Friday, February 23, 2024)

A Moroccan national, Anas Rakib, 37, has confessed to the murder of Austrian deejay Max Hartl, 42, in Koh Pha-ngan, Surat Thani province. Hartl’s body was found on Thursday near a hillside road, showing severe head and facial trauma.

Rakib, reportedly a friend of the victim, was identified by witnesses as the last person seen with Hartl before his death. Police arrested Rakib on Friday, and during questioning, he admitted to the crime, stating the pair had been drinking at Hartl’s home before an argument escalated.

Rakib claimed he tried to leave, but Hartl followed him. The confrontation turned violent by the roadside, where Rakib used a steel object from Hartl’s truck to fatally strike him. Rakib also sustained injuries during the altercation.

Police are gathering evidence to formally charge Rakib with murder. Hartl had lived on the island for seven years, working as a deejay.

7. Bangkok turns into a ghostly wonderland this weekend (Thursday, October 31, 2024)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is collaborating with Chulalongkorn University to host the “Banthatthong Freedom Street for All” when the street will be transformed into a ghostly wonderland in the spirit of Halloween.

The road between Soi Chula 12 and Saphan Nong intersection will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to midnight. On offer will be several activities, including a show on sustainable living, performances and a chance to dress up in spooky costumes.

Visitors are urged to use public transportation to get to the event, while the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has adjusted the routes of three bus services. For specific route details, visit BMTA’s official channels.

6. Thailand to host “Summer Sonic” music fest in August, ‘Tomorrowland’ in 2026 (Saturday, March 23, 2024)

Thailand will debut as the first ASEAN nation to host Japan’s renowned Summer Sonic music festival and Belgium’s iconic EDM event, Tomorrowland.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said the move aligns with the country’s strategy to position itself as a global festival hub, boosting tourism and the creative economy.

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 will take place on August 24-25 at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province. It marks the festival's first ASEAN edition and only its second venue outside Japan. An official press conference is scheduled for March 27.

Looking ahead, Tomorrowland is set to debut in Thailand in 2026, with potential plans for a 10-year run. Discussions are also underway to bring major events like Formula One, Formula E, and Art Basel to the country, reflecting Thailand's growing prominence as a global entertainment destination.

5. Kunlavut secures Thailand a historic Olympic badminton medal (Sunday, August 04, 2024)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn made Thai badminton history by defeating Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 21-14, 21-15 in the men’s singles semi-final, ensuring at least an Olympic silver medal. The world No. 8 displayed impeccable form, dominating the world No. 7 with precision, agility, and power.

The 23-year-old world champion, Thailand’s sole badminton medal hopeful among nine delegates, attributed his success to staying focused and adapting his strategy. "I played point by point to avoid losing focus, though I had moments of overthinking the outcome,” Kunlavut said, adding that his aggressive approach was essential due to the court's air conditions.

Kunlavut now faces Denmark’s defending champion, Viktor Axelsen, in the final on August 5 at 7.30pm Bangkok time. Despite a 1-7 head-to-head record, Kunlavut remains optimistic. “Reaching the final in my first Olympics is already a dream, but I will give my all for the gold. Anything can happen.”

4. Srettha disappointed after unannounced check at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Sunday, February 25, 2024)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conducted a second surprise inspection at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday evening, following his first unannounced visit on February 5. Sharing his findings on his X account, Srettha noted significant delays in both arrival and departure procedures.

“I monitored the time taken for passengers to move through check-in, security, and immigration, and found it unacceptably long,” he said. Officials admitted processing times were inconsistent, prompting Srettha to demand immediate improvements.

He urged executives from Airports of Thailand Plc and the Immigration Bureau to observe peak-hour operations firsthand to identify bottlenecks.

Highlighting Thailand’s goal of becoming an aviation hub, Srettha emphasised the importance of providing efficient and welcoming services to tourists.

He called on staff to approach challenges with a positive mindset and enhance the visitor experience to boost tourism.

Srettha vowed to continue conducting surprise inspections to ensure progress.

3. State agencies investigate Thai man's invention using water to power cars (Saturday, February 03, 2024)

Officials from two state organisations have investigated a groundbreaking water-fuelled engine invention by Poomin Ratsami, a 56-year-old mechanic from Rayong province.

The technology, installed in a sedan, transforms water's molecular structure into gas, which is introduced into the car's combustion chamber to enhance fuel efficiency. While fuel is still needed, water is added to the combustion process, generating gas that powers the engine and emits water vapour instead of smoke, reducing carbon emissions.

Poomin, who spent nearly 20 years experimenting with this idea, hopes the government will promote his invention and encourage automotive manufacturers to adopt it.

Representatives from the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation tested the vehicle and examined the operational processes.

The initial findings suggest the innovation could save fuel and reduce emissions, and the officials are exploring ways to support its development and potential implementation in the future.

2. Visa waiver extension for 93 nations to be signed on Monday (Sunday, July 14, 2024)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that starting Monday, citizens from 93 countries will be allowed to enter Thailand without a visa or obtain a visa on arrival for up to 60 days. This move, aimed at boosting tourism, follows a Cabinet decision on May 28.

The 57 nations previously enjoying visa waivers will now receive a 60-day stay, including Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and several European countries. Additionally, 13 countries, including India and Kazakhstan, will see their 30-day stay extended to 60 days.

Six new countries—China, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Russia, and Cambodia—will now benefit from the visa waiver. Seventeen other countries, including Guatemala, Morocco, and Cuba, are added to the visa-on-arrival list, granting them a 60-day stay.

The prime minister expressed confidence that immigration and security measures will be implemented smoothly for foreign arrivals.

1. Thailand lifts visa requirements for 93 nations (Wednesday, May 29, 2024)

Thailand has lifted visa requirements for citizens from 93 countries, allowing them to stay for up to 60 days without a visa or with a visa on arrival. This move, approved by the Cabinet on May 28, aims to boost tourism.

The 57 nations already benefiting from a 30-day visa exemption will now receive a 60-day stamp on arrival, including countries like the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Australia. Additionally, 13 nations, including India and Kazakhstan, will see their 30-day stay extended to 60 days. Six new countries—China, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Russia, and Cambodia—now enjoy a visa waiver for 60 days.

Seventeen other countries, including Morocco, Panama and Cuba, are eligible for visas on arrival. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expects smooth immigration procedures and believes the extended visa waiver will contribute to Thailand’s tourism growth.

