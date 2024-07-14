Visa waiver extension affecting 93 nations to be signed Monday

He said he expects immigration and security agencies’ measures to screen foreign arrivals will go smoothly in the long term. “Actually, we implemented measures last year as preparation of visa waivers for travellers from China, India and Kazakhstan,” he said.
In a move to boost tourism and bring tourist dollars into the country, the Cabinet agreed on May 28 to waive visa measures for a total of 93 nations.
The 57 nations or regions that were already enjoying a visa waiver and can now get a 60-day stamp on arrival are: Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, the Republic of Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Peru, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bahrain, Brazil and Brunei.
The 13 nations whose citizens were already getting a 30-day stamp upon arrival and will now be getting a 60-day stamp: India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Uzbekistan, Taiwan, Bhutan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Fiji and Georgia.
The six new nations or regions whose citizens now enjoy a visa waiver and a 60-day stay are: China, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Russia and Cambodia.
The 17 new nations that are now eligible for visas on arrival and will get a 60-day stamp are: Guatemala, Jamaica, Jordan, Kosovo, Morocco, Panama, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tonga, Uruguay, Albania, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Dominica, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.