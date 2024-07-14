Visa waiver extension affecting 93 nations to be signed Monday

In a move to boost tourism and bring tourist dollars into the country, the Cabinet agreed on May 28 to waive visa measures for a total of 93 nations.

The 57 nations or regions that were already enjoying a visa waiver and can now get a 60-day stamp on arrival are: Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, the Republic of Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Peru, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bahrain, Brazil and Brunei.