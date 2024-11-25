Unlock the Power of Play with Nintendo | The Nation in Brief

The gaming scene in Thailand has reached a new high with the opening of the country’s first Nintendo Authorized Store at Siam Paragon. More than just a retail space, this store represents a game-changing marketing strategy designed to deepen fan engagement and solidify Nintendo’s presence in Southeast Asia.

Let’s break it down! Unlock the Power of Play This store is Southeast Asia’s largest Nintendo Authorized Store and a bold step in establishing regional dominance. Positioned at Siam Paragon—Bangkok’s bustling retail hub—it’s set to attract a global audience of gamers and collectors alike.