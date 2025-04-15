Free use of M6 Motorway reduces traffic up to 35% during Songkran exodus

The waiving of toll fees on a 163-kilometre section of the Saraburi–Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway, also known as the M6 Motorway, during the long Songkran holidays has helped reduce traffic on major routes by up to 35%, according to the highway authority.

The Department of Highways (DOH) reported on Tuesday that the initiative, running from April 11 to 17, has successfully reduced traffic volume on two major highways: Phahonyothin Road (Hin Kong–Saraburi section) by 33%, and Mittraphap Road (Saraburi–Pak Chong section) by 35%.

This will also help accommodate the mass return of the public to Bangkok after the holiday period ends, the department said.

Sermsak Nainun, Deputy Director-General for Administration, and Pongpan Chan-ngern, Deputy Director-General for Technical Affairs, along with a team of executives and officials, visited the M6 Motorway between Hin Kong and Pak Chong on Monday to oversee the closure of outbound lanes and inspect preparations for inbound traffic heading to Bangkok.