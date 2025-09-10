Thai furniture: merging craftsmanship with contemporary design

Salone del Mobile 2025: Thailand’s hospitality design showcase

Thailand’s participation in Salone del Mobile 2025, held from April 8–13 at the Fiera Milano Exhibition Centre in Milan, Italy, further highlighted the country’s growing role in the European hospitality market.

The Thai pavilion presented hospitality products from 15 Thai entrepreneurs involved in the Host & Home project. Participants received guidance from Italian designer Matteo Ragni prior to the exhibition.

The showcased products, ranging from indoor and outdoor furniture to home décor, followed the concept “The Golden Age of Thai Soft Power”, emphasising Thailand’s strengths in quality, craftsmanship, cultural identity, and customer-focused design.

Over the six-day exhibition, the Thai pavilion attracted approximately 6,000 visitors from countries including the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany.

Feedback from attendees highlighted the diversity and uniqueness of the Thai products. Most items were indoor furniture with a contemporary Thai aesthetic, well-suited to European markets.

Visitors also appreciated the distinctive design features and the emphasis on sustainability, including the reuse of materials in line with the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model, environmentally conscious material selection, and the use of locally sourced natural materials.

Similar to the Maison & Objet exhibition in Paris, buyers expressed keen interest in products that combined functionality, modern Thai design, and environmental sustainability.

INDEX 2025: A gateway for Thai design

At the INDEX 2025 event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from May 27–29, Thailand showcased its vibrant design sector through a dedicated Thailand Pavilion, featuring a total of 20 participants—19 companies and one agency, the Sustainable and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT).

This prestigious event, renowned in the UAE and the wider Middle East region, attracted numerous potential buyers and importers from design and interior decoration industries, architects, real estate developers, department stores, and retailers.

The Thailand Pavilion displayed a variety of products, including furniture, tableware, kitchenware, hotel furnishings, and wellness products, with an emphasis on the use of natural, eco-friendly materials.

The pavilion was divided into four thematic sections: Natural Sustainability, Colourful Living, Hospitality Touch, and Cultural Craft & Wellness. These themes reflect Thailand’s commitment to sustainable development and align with the government’s soft power policy.

The exhibition was a resounding success, attracting a diverse group of visitors from across the globe. Most attendees came from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Europe, showing strong interest in the unique, high-quality Thai products on display.

Many buyers were particularly keen on incorporating Thai designs into real estate projects and restaurants. There was also notable interest from potential distributors seeking to represent Thai brands in the UAE.

This successful participation not only highlighted the international appeal of Thai design but also paved the way for expanding Thailand’s presence in the Middle Eastern and global markets.

Expanding Thailand's Global Design Footprint

The future of Thai furniture design looks promising as more designers, manufacturers, and SMEs gain global recognition. With the support of government-backed initiatives and collaborations with international design experts, Thailand’s presence in global design markets is set to grow significantly.

In addition to its participation in high-profile international events, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, plays a pivotal role in promoting Thai furniture on the global stage.

Through a series of targeted initiatives, the DITP facilitates the export of Thai products, helping local businesses forge international partnerships and expand their reach in design markets worldwide.

The DEmark Award showcases the design potential of Thai entrepreneurs and designers, offering the DEmark symbol as a mark of excellence for well-designed products.

This initiative helps elevate Thai products to global standards, creating added value and encouraging local businesses to advance their design capabilities.

Since its inception in 2008, the DEmark has earned international recognition, with over 1,225 awarded designs and 545 products receiving the prestigious G-mark.

Furthermore, the DITP supports Thai furniture manufacturers in adopting zero-waste design principles by using leftover materials such as wood scraps and industrial waste, in line with the BCG economic model, which promotes sustainable production practices.