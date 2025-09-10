Bosch Leads Revolution in 'Automotive Software' Ready to Enter Era of 'Intelligent Vehicles'

In the past, various systems within vehicles were designed and developed to operate separately from one another, and integrating these systems into a unified whole has proven challenging.

This requires careful consideration of the relationships between different systems, particularly internal vehicle communications, where various systems must work closely together to function smoothly.

Traditional automotive architecture is now reaching its limits, and the solution to this challenge lies in "software-defined vehicles". This evolution not only affects development and operations but also creates new business models and forms of collaboration.

Entering the Era of Software-Driven Vehicles

Innovation in the automotive industry is increasingly moving towards bits and bytes more than ever before. Bosch is responding to this trend by restructuring its offerings to become adaptable and fit for the future.

Software is not only changing how future vehicles are used and experienced but is also transforming automotive engineering design methods.

Therefore, continually developing software-driven mobility solutions for the global market requires comprehensive reform and transformation of traditional software development and feature implementation.

With the growing trend of software-defined vehicles, the automotive software market is projected to grow to more than 200 billion euros by 2030, three times larger than in 2020.

Currently, Bosch can achieve double-digit growth in this market, whilst the automotive industry as a whole is placing increasing emphasis on software development.