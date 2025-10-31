Siam Piwat holds almsgiving ceremony to honour Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

To allow the public and foreign visitors to pay their respects, Siam Piwat Group has arranged condolence signing areas at the M floor of Siam Paragon, the G floor of Siam Piwat Tower, the River Park on the G floor of IconSiam, the M floor connecting to the IconSiam BTS station, and the M Event Space floor at ICS Lifestyle Complex.

Executives and staff of the Siam Piwat Group have also donned mourning attire and observed a 30-day mourning period from October 25.

Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, and IconSiam are screening documentaries on Her Majesty’s life and royal duties on their in-mall digital displays, in gratitude for Her compassion, perseverance, wisdom, and lifelong selfless dedication to the happiness of the Thai people and the enduring prosperity of the nation.

These documentaries have been made possible through the support of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) and TNN.

Siam Piwat Group and Siam Paragon Development reaffirm their commitment to uphold Her Majesty’s noble virtues and royal aspirations, continuing to build upon Her legacy of goodness and dedication for the benefit of the Thai people and in everlasting remembrance of Her boundless royal grace.