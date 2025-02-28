Siam Piwat joins BMA’s No Mixed Waste Project: Phase 2

Ms. Naratipe Ruttapradid, Chief Operating Officer of Siam Piwat Company Limited, stated, “This collaboration between Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Siam Piwat underscores Siam Piwat’s environmental vision to become an organization that promotes circularity toward becoming a zero-waste organization. Under this partnership, we are advancing our food waste separation project by expanding cooperation to more restaurant operators within our shopping centers beyond the first phase. We are proud that Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and ICS are pioneering as Thailand’s first shopping centers to promote waste separation in restaurants through BMA’s No Mixed Waste Project: Phase 2. This demonstrates the collaborative spirit of socially responsible restaurant operators who separate food waste to maximize resource utilization and ensure appropriate waste management in support of BMA’s goal of becoming a zero-waste city.”

Siam Piwat hopes that Phase 2 of the No Mixed Waste Project will create positive impacts for the city and environment and serve as an important driving force that creates ripple effects and inspires other business sectors to pay attention to waste management, especially food waste separation, for more efficient management. The following are restaurant operators within Siam Piwat’s shopping centers that have committed to participating in the food waste separation project.

Siam Paragon: Kin King Seafood, Jeerapan Grilled Chicken, Yaowarat Toasted Buns, Saint Louis Braised Pork Leg Rice, Krua Sakulthong, Jaedang Samyan, Chorleng Mee Krachet Talat Phlu, Shangarila House, Cheng Sim Ei, Talalaks, Thong Smith, Naiuan Yentafo, Nuatair, BurnBusaba, Pad Thai Aree, Rod Dee Ded, Ros'niyom, S. Khonkaen, Nai Sai Crispy Pork, Lao R Thee, Hou Jia Fa, Garlic Chive Dumpling Talat Phlu, Go-Ang Chicken Rice Pratunam, Taling Pling, Amici by Pomodoro, Bankara Ramen, Burger & Lobster, CoCo ICHIBANYA, D’ARK, HITORI SHABU, Hokkai-Don, Hong Bao, Katei Shabu Now, Maple Tree House, Metro Square, Nabezo Premium, Nara Thai Cuisine, OISHI Grand, OOTOYA, Pho Bo Vietnamese Bowl, Ramen Ippudo, Royal India, Suki Masa, SUSHIRO, Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop, The Bibimbab, The Grill Tokyo, TWG Tea, Underhound, Wisdom International Buffet, FUJI Restaurant, Zaozen, Casa Lapin, Coffee World, Kinokinuya Café, Mandarin Oriental Shop, JIAN CHA Tea, Major Cineplex, Pang Cha, McDonald’s, and Mozza By Cocotte

Siam Center: Nuatair, Nennua, Noodle & More and PP Café, Mhan, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, EASY! Buddy, Guljak Topoki Chicken, KingKong, Hasul Korean Restaurant, La Meow, BHC Chicken, Hachiban Ramen, Greyhound Café, KFC, Fire Tiger, Skewer Thailand, On the Table, Yuzy Suki, Petite Audrey, Bonchon Chicken, Shabushi, Starbucks Coffee, Momo Paradise, The Alley, Yayoi Japanese Restaurant, Yuzu Suki, Baanying Original, On the Table, Bar B Q Plaza, Nose Tea, and Zhang Liang Malatang

Siam Discovery: Kungthong Seafood, Phufa, Shoo Loong Kan, ChaTraMue, Au Bon Pain, % Arabica, Babyccino, BORNGA, Brave Roasters, VE/LA, Duck Donuts, Kagonoya, Roberta’s Pizza, Kamu Tea, and Sundububu

ICONSIAM: Crepe Yak, Meekhwamsook Milk Tea, Pung Siam B.E. 2515, CrazyRichThaiBBQ, An Com An Ca, Siam Namnueng, Ros'niyom, Thipsamai Padthai Pratu Phi, Azabu Sabo, Getfresh, Great Harbour, OUL Cafe, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, Hong Bao , Mil Toast House, nice two Meat u, Otaru Masazushi, Sushi Den, Tonkatsu Wako, Kam’s Roast, Tenjo Sushi & Yakiniku, Yayoi Chef Experience and Sushi Bar, Yuzu Suki, C.P.S. Coffee, JUMBO Seafood,Beard Papa’s, After You, Cha Panda UMAMI Sushi Roll, Ginger Farm, Bonjour, Lele Juice Bar, Taning, Yenly Yours, Shoo loong Kan, and Akimitsu Tendon

ICS: Nai Ek Pork Tom Yum Noodles, Ded Gapao, Lar Fish Ball Yaowarat, Giant Lookchinpla Raboed, AIYU Jelly, Immlamoon, Khunmai Kitchen, Jae Dang Yum + Salad, Tak Woon Tea, Pada, Mom’s Touch, Inthanin Coffee, Olino Crepe & Tea, KATEI SHABU, and OMU