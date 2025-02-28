Siam Piwat joins BMA’s No Mixed Waste Project: Phase 2

Reinforcing its Siam Piwat Way concept as a platform of opportunities for sustainability across all dimensions, Siam Piwat – a leading real estate and retail business developer, the owner and operator of world-renowned projects such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and a joint owner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – has expanded its partnership with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and invited over 260 restaurant operators within Siam Piwat’s shopping centers to join Phase 2 of the No Mixed Waste Project, pioneering as Thailand’s first shopping centers to promote waste separation within restaurants in a tangible way, with plans to increase the number of participating eateries to foster participation in efficient waste separation and build a more sustainable world together, ultimately moving toward the goal of zero waste from operations to landfills by 2040.
Driven by its commitment to becoming an organization with systematic and efficient waste management, Siam Piwat has been expanding its Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste Project, which promotes proper waste separation to maximize resource efficiency in line with circular economy principles and has been responsible for the proper management and optimal reutilization of waste from the operations of Siam Piwat’s shopping centers over the years. For the year 2025, Siam Piwat is taking its food waste separation within its shopping centers, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM, to another level by joining forces with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and partners and participating in the No Mixed Waste Project – Phase 2 to promote systematic food waste separation in restaurants and encourage operators to demonstrate more social and environmental responsibility in support of BMA’s goal of transforming Bangkok into a zero-waste city.
Ms. Naratipe Ruttapradid, Chief Operating Officer of Siam Piwat Company Limited, stated, “This collaboration between Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Siam Piwat underscores Siam Piwat’s environmental vision to become an organization that promotes circularity toward becoming a zero-waste organization. Under this partnership, we are advancing our food waste separation project by expanding cooperation to more restaurant operators within our shopping centers beyond the first phase. We are proud that Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and ICS are pioneering as Thailand’s first shopping centers to promote waste separation in restaurants through BMA’s No Mixed Waste Project: Phase 2. This demonstrates the collaborative spirit of socially responsible restaurant operators who separate food waste to maximize resource utilization and ensure appropriate waste management in support of BMA’s goal of becoming a zero-waste city.”
Siam Piwat hopes that Phase 2 of the No Mixed Waste Project will create positive impacts for the city and environment and serve as an important driving force that creates ripple effects and inspires other business sectors to pay attention to waste management, especially food waste separation, for more efficient management. The following are restaurant operators within Siam Piwat’s shopping centers that have committed to participating in the food waste separation project.
Siam Paragon: Kin King Seafood, Jeerapan Grilled Chicken, Yaowarat Toasted Buns, Saint Louis Braised Pork Leg Rice, Krua Sakulthong, Jaedang Samyan, Chorleng Mee Krachet Talat Phlu, Shangarila House, Cheng Sim Ei, Talalaks, Thong Smith, Naiuan Yentafo, Nuatair, BurnBusaba, Pad Thai Aree, Rod Dee Ded, Ros'niyom, S. Khonkaen, Nai Sai Crispy Pork, Lao R Thee, Hou Jia Fa, Garlic Chive Dumpling Talat Phlu, Go-Ang Chicken Rice Pratunam, Taling Pling, Amici by Pomodoro, Bankara Ramen, Burger & Lobster, CoCo ICHIBANYA, D’ARK, HITORI SHABU, Hokkai-Don, Hong Bao, Katei Shabu Now, Maple Tree House, Metro Square, Nabezo Premium, Nara Thai Cuisine, OISHI Grand, OOTOYA, Pho Bo Vietnamese Bowl, Ramen Ippudo, Royal India, Suki Masa, SUSHIRO, Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop, The Bibimbab, The Grill Tokyo, TWG Tea, Underhound, Wisdom International Buffet, FUJI Restaurant, Zaozen, Casa Lapin, Coffee World, Kinokinuya Café, Mandarin Oriental Shop, JIAN CHA Tea, Major Cineplex, Pang Cha, McDonald’s, and Mozza By Cocotte
Siam Center: Nuatair, Nennua, Noodle & More and PP Café, Mhan, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, EASY! Buddy, Guljak Topoki Chicken, KingKong, Hasul Korean Restaurant, La Meow, BHC Chicken, Hachiban Ramen, Greyhound Café, KFC, Fire Tiger, Skewer Thailand, On the Table, Yuzy Suki, Petite Audrey, Bonchon Chicken, Shabushi, Starbucks Coffee, Momo Paradise, The Alley, Yayoi Japanese Restaurant, Yuzu Suki, Baanying Original, On the Table, Bar B Q Plaza, Nose Tea, and Zhang Liang Malatang
Siam Discovery: Kungthong Seafood, Phufa, Shoo Loong Kan, ChaTraMue, Au Bon Pain, % Arabica, Babyccino, BORNGA, Brave Roasters, VE/LA, Duck Donuts, Kagonoya, Roberta’s Pizza, Kamu Tea, and Sundububu
ICONSIAM: Crepe Yak, Meekhwamsook Milk Tea, Pung Siam B.E. 2515, CrazyRichThaiBBQ, An Com An Ca, Siam Namnueng, Ros'niyom, Thipsamai Padthai Pratu Phi, Azabu Sabo, Getfresh, Great Harbour, OUL Cafe, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, Hong Bao , Mil Toast House, nice two Meat u, Otaru Masazushi, Sushi Den, Tonkatsu Wako, Kam’s Roast, Tenjo Sushi & Yakiniku, Yayoi Chef Experience and Sushi Bar, Yuzu Suki, C.P.S. Coffee, JUMBO Seafood,Beard Papa’s, After You, Cha Panda UMAMI Sushi Roll, Ginger Farm, Bonjour, Lele Juice Bar, Taning, Yenly Yours, Shoo loong Kan, and Akimitsu Tendon
ICS: Nai Ek Pork Tom Yum Noodles, Ded Gapao, Lar Fish Ball Yaowarat, Giant Lookchinpla Raboed, AIYU Jelly, Immlamoon, Khunmai Kitchen, Jae Dang Yum + Salad, Tak Woon Tea, Pada, Mom’s Touch, Inthanin Coffee, Olino Crepe & Tea, KATEI SHABU, and OMU