Siam Piwat lines up a range of activities as part of year-end festivities

From November 1, 2024, to January 7, 2025, these destinations will transform into a winter wonderland, offering over 20 captivating events.

This year's festive season offers a diverse range of activities for all ages.

Highlights include:

The magical art (of) toy celebration: Siam Center will be transformed into a haven for toy enthusiasts, featuring a curated collection of over 100 iconic characters from renowned brands worldwide.

Eternal bloom: “The Silk Rose Garden” at Siam Paragon will unveil a breathtaking display of silk roses, creating a romantic and immersive experience.

Bandai Spirit Hobby Exhibitions 2024: A must-visit for anime and gaming fans, this event will showcase the latest products and collectibles.

Cartier celebrates the festive season: A luxurious celebration featuring a stunning Christmas tree and exclusive festive offerings.

Siam Paragon 19th anniversary: A grand celebration with special performances and a unique art installation by world-renowned artist Jaime Hayon.

Siam Paragon glorious countdown 2025: A spectacular New Year's Eve celebration with world-class entertainment and a countdown to remember.

