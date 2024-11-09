Siam Piwat lines up a range of activities as part of year-end festivities

From November 1, 2024, to January 7, 2025, these destinations will transform into a winter wonderland, offering over 20 captivating events.
This year's festive season offers a diverse range of activities for all ages.
Highlights include:
The magical art (of) toy celebration: Siam Center will be transformed into a haven for toy enthusiasts, featuring a curated collection of over 100 iconic characters from renowned brands worldwide.
Eternal bloom: “The Silk Rose Garden” at Siam Paragon will unveil a breathtaking display of silk roses, creating a romantic and immersive experience.
Bandai Spirit Hobby Exhibitions 2024: A must-visit for anime and gaming fans, this event will showcase the latest products and collectibles.
Cartier celebrates the festive season: A luxurious celebration featuring a stunning Christmas tree and exclusive festive offerings.
Siam Paragon 19th anniversary: A grand celebration with special performances and a unique art installation by world-renowned artist Jaime Hayon.
Siam Paragon glorious countdown 2025: A spectacular New Year's Eve celebration with world-class entertainment and a countdown to remember.
Siam Piwat’s head of shopping centre business division, Sarantorn Assaveth, expressed excitement about the upcoming festivities.
"Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery are committed to offering the best to our visitors. We strive to create a world-class destination where everyone can celebrate and create unforgettable memories," she said.
Meanwhile, she noted that Siam Piwat remains committed to sustainability and ethical practices. This year's festivities will feature eco-friendly initiatives, including the iconic Sustainable Christmas Tree, made from recycled materials.
Siam Piwat is a leading real estate developer and lifestyle innovator.