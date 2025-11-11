ICONSIAM Achieves Historic Global Recognition at MAPIC Awards 2025

A testament to Siam Piwat’s success ,the creator of Global Destinations and a game changer setting new global standards.

Siam Piwat's ICONSIAM has secured a landmark achievement on the global retail stage, being recognised as one of the world's top three "Most Influential Retail Property Projects of the Past 30 Years" at the MAPIC Awards 2025, known as the "Oscars of the Retail Industry".

The honour positions the Chao Phraya riverside development as the sole representative from Thailand and Asia amongst an elite group of transformative destinations.

The recognition, announced at the prestigious annual event in Cannes, France, celebrates projects that have fundamentally reshaped the global retail landscape over three decades.

ICONSIAM has been honored as one of the Top 3 Most Influential Retail Property Projects of the Past 30 Years at the MAPIC Awards 2025 alongside Puerto Venecia in Spain and Westfield London in the United Kingdom, after receiving overwhelming public support during a worldwide voting period.

Siam Piwat's Visionary Leadership Honoured

In a parallel distinction, Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Group, received the "PIONEERS OF PLACES AWARDS" – a lifetime achievement honour recognising five global leaders who have transformed the real estate industry over 30 years.

Chadatip is the first Thai and Asian executive to receive this distinction, joining an exclusive cohort of European retail visionaries.