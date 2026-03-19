Propoliz campaign highlights the power of ordinary voices to change lives

Propoliz, a Thai throat spray brand under T.Man Pharmaceutical Plc, has recently launched the Propoliz Day “Charity Your Voice” campaign to encourage Thai people to recognise the value of an “ordinary voice” in daily life, which could become an important source of encouragement for someone else.

The campaign is built on the idea that, for most people, “voice” is part of everyday life, whether through conversation, calling someone’s name, or expressing feelings to those around them. But for some people, hearing a single voice can carry profound meaning and may be something they have been waiting for all their lives.

Through this campaign, Propoliz wants to invite everyone to take part in passing on the power of communication through awareness activities and public participation.

Part of the proceeds from product sales will be used to support projects for people with hearing difficulties through cooperation with the Foundation for the Deaf. The initiative aims to help expand access to communication, learning opportunities and a better quality of life.