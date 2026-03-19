Propoliz campaign highlights the power of ordinary voices to change lives

Propoliz, a Thai throat spray brand under T.Man Pharmaceutical Plc, has recently launched the Propoliz Day “Charity Your Voice” campaign to encourage Thai people to recognise the value of an “ordinary voice” in daily life, which could become an important source of encouragement for someone else.
The campaign is built on the idea that, for most people, “voice” is part of everyday life, whether through conversation, calling someone’s name, or expressing feelings to those around them. But for some people, hearing a single voice can carry profound meaning and may be something they have been waiting for all their lives.
Through this campaign, Propoliz wants to invite everyone to take part in passing on the power of communication through awareness activities and public participation.
Part of the proceeds from product sales will be used to support projects for people with hearing difficulties through cooperation with the Foundation for the Deaf. The initiative aims to help expand access to communication, learning opportunities and a better quality of life.
An executive from Propoliz said the campaign reflects the brand’s intention to use the strength of its business to create value for society, while encouraging people to realise that the “ordinary voice” they use every day may hold far greater meaning than they think.
“For some people, a few simple words or a small gesture of encouragement from those around them may be a vital source of strength that helps them keep going. Through the Charity Your Voice campaign, we want to invite everyone to use their own voice to create meaning for many others,” the Propoliz executive said.
A representative from the Foundation for the Deaf said the collaboration marks another important step in raising awareness of the importance of hearing and communication, while giving society an opportunity to take part in supporting people with hearing impairments.
The Propoliz Day “Charity Your Voice” campaign is not only an awareness drive for society, but also helps support life-enhancing equipment such as hearing aids for children with hearing impairments.
It also gives everyone the chance to take part by “sending a voice from the heart”, whether by recording an audio clip or a video message to share encouragement. These voices will be used as part of efforts to create hearing and communication experiences for children, because sometimes a small voice from one person can become something deeply meaningful in another person’s life.