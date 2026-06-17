UNDP and Krungthai Bank Partner to Unlock Investment and Scale Community-Led Climate and Biodiversity Solutions

This launch opens the 8th phase of the Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme in Thailand, which has provided grants, technical knowledge, capacity-building, and market opportunities for 492 communities over three decades.

This is the first phase, however, to secure additional support and investment from finance and private sector partners in Thailand, with UNDP and KTB focused on building an investment partnership that goes beyond traditional grant-giving.

Four landscapes and seascapes will be prioritized in this phase of the UNDP-GEF Small Grant Programme (SGP): the Lower Andaman Coast, the Phetchabun Mountain Range, the Yuam–Salween River Basin, and Phetchaburi Province, with each one showcasing the ecosystems that make Thailand one of the most biodiverse countries in Southeast Asia.

Over 70 percent of Thailand's economy-wide value depends directly on nature, according to research by UNDP's Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN). Thailand is home to nearly 10 percent of the world's biodiversity, including around 15,000 plant species. This natural wealth underpins livelihoods, strengthens climate resilience, sustains food systems, and supports key sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and tourism, which together contribute nearly 30 percent of the country's GDP.

Yet investment in nature remains insufficient, with Thailand facing a financing gap of approximately US$1 billion per year to implement its biodiversity strategy. Partnerships such as this UNDP–KTB collaboration, which supports sustainable economic growth through community-led solutions, can help.