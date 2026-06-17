UNDP and Krungthai Bank Partner to Unlock Investment and Scale Community-Led Climate and Biodiversity Solutions

This launch opens the 8th phase of the Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme in Thailand, which has provided grants, technical knowledge, capacity-building, and market opportunities for 492 communities over three decades.
This is the first phase, however, to secure additional support and investment from finance and private sector partners in Thailand, with UNDP and KTB focused on building an investment partnership that goes beyond traditional grant-giving.
Four landscapes and seascapes will be prioritized in this phase of the UNDP-GEF Small Grant Programme (SGP): the Lower Andaman Coast, the Phetchabun Mountain Range, the Yuam–Salween River Basin, and Phetchaburi Province, with each one showcasing the ecosystems that make Thailand one of the most biodiverse countries in Southeast Asia.
Over 70 percent of Thailand's economy-wide value depends directly on nature, according to research by UNDP's Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN). Thailand is home to nearly 10 percent of the world's biodiversity, including around 15,000 plant species. This natural wealth underpins livelihoods, strengthens climate resilience, sustains food systems, and supports key sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and tourism, which together contribute nearly 30 percent of the country's GDP.
Yet investment in nature remains insufficient, with Thailand facing a financing gap of approximately US$1 billion per year to implement its biodiversity strategy. Partnerships such as this UNDP–KTB collaboration, which supports sustainable economic growth through community-led solutions, can help.
“Thailand’s climate and biodiversity commitments will only be achieved if national policy connects with action on the ground. Communities are indispensable partners in protecting ecosystems, restoring natural resources, and building resilience. By investing in local leadership, innovation, and participation, we can translate national plans into practical results for people, nature, and future generations,” said Prasert Sirinapaporn, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
“Thailand's next chapter of development will depend on its ability to tackle climate change and protect nature while driving inclusive and sustainable growth. That cannot be achieved through public funding alone. This partnership with KTB demonstrates how public and private partners can work together to unlock new forms of investment in community-led innovation and solutions that protect nature, strengthen livelihoods, and build resilience. With the UNDP-GEF Small Grants Programme, we have a platform that makes it easier for private and finance sector partners here to re-invest in their communities across Thailand. We encourage more partners to come on board,” said Niamh Collier-Smith, UNDP Resident Representative in Thailand.
The new partnership builds on a strong foundation of collaboration between UNDP and Krungthai Bank in advancing financing for natural resource conservation and supporting community-led solutions that strengthen livelihoods while protecting nature.
It will combine UNDP's experience in supporting community-led development with Krungthai Bank's role as a strategic sustainability partner, connecting communities with financial support, technical expertise, technology, partnerships, and market opportunities, supporting them to transform their natural resources, local wisdom, and unique identities into sustainable economic opportunities that improve livelihoods and create lasting impact for people and the planet.
One example is the Ban Khok Krai community in Phang Nga Province. With support from the Small Grants Programme, the community has built on its rich natural resources and local wisdom to develop eco-tourism and community-based products, creating new income streams and expanding economic opportunities for local residents. The initiative is projected to deliver a Social Return on Investment (SROI) of 2.46 times by 2030, demonstrating how investment in community-led solutions can generate tangible benefits for people, communities, and the environment.
“At Krungthai Bank, we believe that true sustainability begins with strong communities because they are stewards of natural resources and the foundation of the country’s economic and social development. When given the right opportunities, support, and strong collaborative network, they can create sustainable value across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. This collaboration under the 8th Small Grants Programme goes beyond financial support—it is about co-creating a ‘Sustainable Development Ecosystem’ that can empower communities to lead change and scale to other areas nationwide. This aligns with Krungthai Bank’s commitment as we mark our 60th anniversary under the theme ‘Steps Toward Endless Possibilities,’ reflecting our dedication to building shared value and a sustainable future for Thai people, communities, and the nation through the power of collaboration across all sectors,” said Krit Chamapisit , Head of Communication and Branding Group of Krungthai Bank.
At the launch event, representatives from Ban Khok Krai Community in Phang Nga Province and the Women and Families Network for Climate Resilience in the Upstream Poong Watershed in Loei Province shared how support from the SGP has helped transform local initiatives into lasting impact for people and the planet. Their experiences highlight the potential of community-led solutions and the opportunities to scale successful models through the programme's new phase.
The Small Grants Programme (SGP) is one of the world's longest-running community-based environmental programmes. Implemented by UNDP, it has supported more than 30,000 community-led initiatives across over 130 countries during the past three decades, demonstrating how local action can generate global environmental benefits while improving livelihoods and strengthening resilience.