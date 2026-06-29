Osotspa sharpens portfolio strategy for low-growth economy

Osotspa, a Thai company with a history of more than 135 years, is no longer defined only by M-150, the iconic energy drink associated with the legendary slogan “No limits, life beyond 100”.
Today, the bigger picture is that Osotspa is a beverage company with a broad and resilient product portfolio, aiming to grow strongly despite a challenging economy.
Nuntana Khaopluem, Chief Domestic Beverage Officer – Consumer & Category Management at Osotspa Public Company Limited (OSP), said consumers today have increasingly diverse needs. As a market leader in beverages, Osotspa is therefore focusing on a customer-centric approach, using deeper and broader consumer understanding to guide its business.
This has led to a multi-brand and multi-price-point strategy, designed to drive growth through a wider portfolio covering different brands, price ranges and purchasing powers.
The approach gives Osotspa flexibility in a challenging economic environment and reflects the company’s way of managing the future, its portfolio and business risks.
“Thailand’s economy has grown at only 1-2% a year for several consecutive years. This is a concern that forces us to find new strategies, new innovations and new opportunities to create growth all the time. We have never believed that a one-size-fits-all strategy works for every market,” she said.
As the leader in the energy-drink market, Osotspa has undergone a major transformation, targeting consumers from grassroots groups to white-collar workers and Gen Z.
The company has adapted to different levels of purchasing power and changing consumer lifestyles.
For M-150, Osotspa’s hero product, the brand still maintains its original 10-baht yellow-cap version to preserve its grassroots customer base. At the same time, it has upgraded the brand with a premium 12-baht gold-cap formula, supported by a points-collection debt-relief campaign and music-driven marketing through “M-150 Empower Concerts” in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Rayong.
The strategy helped M-150’s rate of sales in April 2026 grow by 4.3% compared with the average of the previous three months, from January to March.
Osotspa has also launched M-150 Sparkling, a carbonated energy drink with a cleaner, cooler and more modern design. The product targets younger consumers and white-collar workers who want energy and alertness with a refreshing twist.
Another key brand is Lipo, which has been part of the Thai market for 61 years. In 2026, the brand began adjusting its portfolio by adding a larger 150ml bottle priced at 15 baht, alongside the existing 100ml bottle priced at 12 baht.
Lipo has also launched a 0% sugar formula to meet the needs of loyal consumers who are ageing and becoming more health-conscious. The product was first introduced in 7-Eleven earlier this year and has received a strong response.
At a time when many say the economy is weak, the energy-drink market is still growing through premiumisation, supported by consumers with purchasing power who are seeking new experiences and are willing to pay more when products meet their needs.
For Osotspa, the task is clear: protect the existing base while expanding into new opportunities.
“We have M-150 as the No 1 nationwide energy-drink brand, while Lipo targets the premium market with Japanese quality. At the same time, we have secondary brands for local markets, including Som In-Sum, which is strong in the Northeast, and Shark, which ranks second in the South after M-150,” Nuntana said.
She said Osotspa focuses on marketing through music and local lifestyles, embedding its brands in the daily lives of consumers across generations and regions.
This helps create talkability and positions the company as a culture shaper.
In the functional-drink category, which serves health-conscious consumers, C-Vitt remains the flagship brand. It held a 77% market share in the vitamin-drink segment in 2025, making it No 1 in the category.
The brand is expected to continue growing this year after launching a 0% sugar formula and appointing the six members of boy band PROXIE as presenters to refresh the brand’s image.
Peptine, meanwhile, remains a smaller portfolio brand but recorded double-digit growth last year after modernising its look to become more Gen Z-friendly.
The brand has targeted young adults, including students and working consumers, through the “Brain Fast Charge” campaign and has also expanded drinking occasions with a new formula designed to support sleep quality.
Osotspa’s brand adjustments show that this century-old organisation can move quickly in a fast-changing and long-term game.
The company is strengthening both front-end and back-end operations through research and development, data-driven insights and consumer listening, using deeper behavioural analysis and trend forecasting to identify future opportunities.
It is also using AI to support human work, helping teams see insights faster and reduce working time, especially in data-crunching processes. This allows more time to analyse opportunities and identify the organisation’s next move.
At the same time, Osotspa continues to manage its supply chain, energy costs and raw materials efficiently amid volatility in markets and the global economy.