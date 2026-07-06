At QSNCC, BigSeller's E-Commerce Summit 2026 Maps Thailand's Live Commerce Future — Shopee, TikTok Shop, Meta and Retail Giants on One Stage

TikTok Shop is reframing the very nature of demand by turning discovery into measurable business growth. “Turning discovery into demand is at the heart of Live Commerce,” said Siwaporn Paenmuenwai, Team Lead, Seller Education and Partnerships, TikTok Shop Thailand. “Today, Live Commerce is no longer just a business option. It has become a powerful growth engine that helps brands move consumers from inspiration to purchase, drive sales, accelerate business growth, and build stronger connections with their audiences.”

Meta pushed that logic back to where the audiences already are. “Your next customers are already scrolling Facebook — they just haven't seen your live yet,” said Khun Bell, Strategic Partnership Manager, Meta, pointing to a pool of 3 billion buyers across Facebook and Instagram, a zero-commission Facebook Live model that lets sellers keep 100% of their sales revenue, and catalog-sync tools that pull product catalogs from third-party platforms straight into a live stream. She cited Thailand and Vietnam A/B tests in which adding Live video ads to business-as-usual campaigns cut cost-per-action by 17%.

Thaimart spoke to something closer to the seller's gut. “Price will be forgotten, but value will be remembered,” said Panthawat Nakvisut, Founder and CEO, Thaimart, framing his platform as the first home for Thai entrepreneurs and pledging to help sellers move from being “tenants in someone else's house to owners of their own future,” backed by a seven-point promise on fairness, transparency and brand protection. For the sellers in the room, it landed as a reminder that a new platform is also a new channel — and a new opportunity.





AxtraMall (CP Axtra) pulled the story to the meeting point of online and offline. “We put our sellers in front of more than one million live buyers every day,” said Supit Punthusopon, Head of Commercial, AxtraMall, CP Axtra, introducing AxtraMall not as a way to drag sellers back offline but as an online-to-offline gateway that turns online sales into real shelf space across 2,500+ Lotus's and Makro branches — with offline fulfillment, in turn, lending the online storefront added trust. Not a slide-deck concept: it goes live in July 2026 with the first 100 SKUs in 25 Bangkok stores.



Creator fireside: in conversation with Yok Jittaphan

The summit also featured a candid conversation with Thai TikTok livestreamer and creator Yok Jittaphan, who fielded questions on the realities of selling through content. The discussion touched on what makes Thai shoppers stop scrolling and actually consider buying; the most common content mistakes sellers new to TikTok and live commerce make; how to build trust on a live stream when viewers see a product for the first time; the contrasting roles of short video and livestream in driving sales; what she evaluates first when choosing brands to work with; what sellers should prepare before partnering with creators; and how Thai consumer behavior on TikTok Shop has shifted over the past year.



The connective layer

Five platforms, five playbooks — and yet they pointed at one shared reality: the more channels a seller runs (Facebook Live, Shopee, TikTok, new platforms, plus a physical shelf), the more back ends, stock counts and reconciliations pile up behind them.

That was the gap Shawn Hu, General Manager, BigSeller Thailand, stepped up to address. “In the era of Live Commerce and AI, sellers don't need yet another standalone tool — they need one connected system,” he said, unveiling BigSeller's all-in-one ERP roadmap spanning Facebook Live selling, wholesale and distribution, in-store POS, new-platform connections and an Open API built for the AI-agent era — shaped, he noted, by more than 2,200 seller requests and 720+ feature releases over the past six months.

He closed on proof rather than promise. Pointing to thousands of real seller reviews on Google, Shawn held them up as the truest scorecard for a tool now used by over 1.1 million sellers across the region: “We grow when sellers grow.”

By the time the hall emptied, the opening question had the outline of an answer: the next chapter of live commerce will be won less by whoever opens one more channel than by whoever can pull every channel, every order and every data point into a single system that keeps pace with the market.





About BigSeller

BigSeller is an all-in-one omnichannel e-commerce ERP serving over 1.1 million sellers across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. It integrates 16+ platforms — among them Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop — and is an officially recognized partner of all three. The platform unifies multi-store, multi-platform and multi-warehouse operations — order, inventory, product, warehouse and after-sales management — in a single system. Rated and recommended by thousands of sellers on Google, it is one of the most widely used e-commerce ERPs among Southeast Asia's local sellers. Founded in 2019, BigSeller formally entered the Thai market with a local team in 2024.



About Shopee

Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.



About Thaimart

Thaimart is "the marketplace built by Thais, for Thai sellers." Its mission is to build an online trading ecosystem that helps Thai sellers build their brand, generate profit, grow sustainably, and compete on fair terms. Thaimart believes that "sellers must survive first, then the platform can thrive."

Thaimart positions itself as "the first home for Thai entrepreneurs," committed to building a platform where sellers can grow sustainably, powered by a Fair First business model. On top of that, sellers get full support in trade, marketing, and business know-how — all through Thaimart Academy.

One of Thaimart's flagship initiatives is its 0% GP (Gross Profit / commission) policy for sellers who join the platform in their first year, reducing the cost burden of starting an online business. This allows entrepreneurs to plan their costs and growth more effectively, while also giving them access to logistics support, marketing, payment systems, and business development tools within the Thaimart ecosystem.