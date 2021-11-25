Thailand Prime Minister Meets Huawei CEO to Promote Collaboration on Digital Transformation and Talent Development

Alongside this, the session flagged the important potential cooperation of Huawei and Thailand on smart ports and airports. Mr. Ren introduced the company’s best practices regarding Smart Port and Smart Airport Solutions in China, where it builds automation capabilities based on all factors — people, vehicles, goods, enterprises, and places — to help build safe, efficient, and intelligent world-class ports and airports.

Secondly, Gen Prayut and Mr. Ren also highlighted their commitment to cultivate and upskill digital talent in Thailand in order to drive Thailand’s digital transformation and long-term development. Both men stressed that the public and private sector must work together to build an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all.

Aimed at cultivating Thailand's ICT talent and digital workforce, Huawei established the Huawei ASEAN Academy (Thailand) in 2019, which has since trained over 41,000 ICT professionals and provided training to 1,300 small and medium-sized enterprises. Huawei has also signed MOUs with more than 20 Thai universities. With a digital world fast approaching, Huawei is determined to ensure that no one is left behind through digital inclusion initiatives that enhance the digital knowledge and employment prospects of vulnerable groups.

Since its establishment in Thailand in 1999, Huawei has fulfilled its mission to “Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand” by continuously working to support Thailand’s digital transformation journey and contribute value to society. Huawei Thailand currently has over 2,800 employees, 86% of whom are local employees, and indirectly generates more than 8,500 job opportunities. In March 2021, Huawei Thailand was chosen for the Special Prime Minister Award as the “Digital International Corporation of the Year”, with the award recognizing Huawei for its valuable support and outstanding contributions to Thai society, as well as its efforts to support digital transformation. It is the only company to receive this award.