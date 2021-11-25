Thailand Prime Minister Meets Huawei CEO to Promote Collaboration on Digital Transformation and Talent Development

Today H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, attended a virtual executive meeting with Mr. Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Huawei Technologies. H.E. Gen Prayut expressed appreciation for Huawei's continued support of Thailand's digital transformation and post-pandemic recovery, and his eagerness to further strengthen cooperation with Huawei to promote the Thailand 4.0 strategy and digital talent cultivation.
During the meeting, Gen Prayut and Mr. Ren exchanged views on how to consolidate digital competitiveness and build a stronger foundation for ICT talent in Thailand. Participants included XXX, Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, and Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Thailand.
Gen Prayut also stressed the important role that advanced ICT technologies and digital innovation would play in supporting Thailand’s economic resilience and sustainability, stating that “Huawei has provided profound contributions to Thailand’s fight against the pandemic and the country’s digital transformation. I am deeply impressed by Huawei’s history and dedication. Going forward, Thailand is eager to continue working with Huawei in various areas, including the digital economy, 5G Smart Hospitals, cloud and computing, digital power, smart logistics, and further data centers.”
Mr. Ren expressed his gratitude for the Thai government’s trust in Huawei and congratulated Thailand on its successful 5G rollout. He emphasized that “Huawei and Thailand have been working together to build a strong digital infrastructure foundation for many years. We look forward to further accelerating the integration digital technologies in Thailand’s key industries, especially in port and airport capabilities.”
“We strongly believe in Thailand's successful digital transformation and talent development. Our local team will continue working closely with Thai customers and partners to serve the country’s social and economic development with technology solutions.” Ren said.
Driving towards Thailand’s digital blueprint of becoming the ASEAN digital hub, Huawei and Thailand have been closely cooperating in two key areas.
First, in line with the Thailand 4.0 strategy, Huawei has worked with its customers to accelerate Thailand’s digital transformation and ICT infrastructure innovation. Through the adoption of 5G, Cloud, and AI, Huawei and its industry partners are enabling Thailand's key sectors and creating exciting opportunities across multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, e-government, and smart city, to bolster Thailand’s long-term socioeconomic development and digital ecosystem.
Alongside this, the session flagged the important potential cooperation of Huawei and Thailand on smart ports and airports. Mr. Ren introduced the company’s best practices regarding Smart Port and Smart Airport Solutions in China, where it builds automation capabilities based on all factors — people, vehicles, goods, enterprises, and places — to help build safe, efficient, and intelligent world-class ports and airports.
Secondly, Gen Prayut and Mr. Ren also highlighted their commitment to cultivate and upskill digital talent in Thailand in order to drive Thailand’s digital transformation and long-term development. Both men stressed that the public and private sector must work together to build an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all.
Aimed at cultivating Thailand's ICT talent and digital workforce, Huawei established the Huawei ASEAN Academy (Thailand) in 2019, which has since trained over 41,000 ICT professionals and provided training to 1,300 small and medium-sized enterprises. Huawei has also signed MOUs with more than 20 Thai universities. With a digital world fast approaching, Huawei is determined to ensure that no one is left behind through digital inclusion initiatives that enhance the digital knowledge and employment prospects of vulnerable groups.
Since its establishment in Thailand in 1999, Huawei has fulfilled its mission to “Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand” by continuously working to support Thailand’s digital transformation journey and contribute value to society. Huawei Thailand currently has over 2,800 employees, 86% of whom are local employees, and indirectly generates more than 8,500 job opportunities. In March 2021, Huawei Thailand was chosen for the Special Prime Minister Award as the “Digital International Corporation of the Year”, with the award recognizing Huawei for its valuable support and outstanding contributions to Thai society, as well as its efforts to support digital transformation. It is the only company to receive this award.
Published : November 25, 2021
