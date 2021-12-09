Wed, December 22, 2021

Are you ready for the era of metaverse?

Metaverse Unlimited delivers two days of industry-led forum on key metaverse topics.

Metaverse Unlimited delivers two days of industry-led forum on key metaverse topics. Attendees have the opportunity to gain insights into the future of metaverse, get inspired by fresh ideas, and discover a new world where every imagination is a possiblity. Discover what Metaverse Unlimited has in store for you.

Leading industry experts from all over the world across various disciplines and industries to ensure the full immersion in the world of metaverse, the future of virtual economy and society. The forum will be broadcast live on Zoom, YouTube, Facebook Live and SMO live.

SAVE THE DATE

December 15-16, 2021 at 8:00 - 11:00 PM. ( GMT+7 ) Bangkok

Broadcast via Zoom, Facebook Live, Youtube and SMO Live

Download SMO application at :

onelink.to/2bz7w3

Website : https://events.translucia.org

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/TransluciaMetaverse

Join Discord Community : https://discord.com/invite/s32FM3pr

This conference is free and open to everyone around the globe.

See you there!

Nation Thailand
