FPT inaugurates “Northern Fuel Pipeline Transportation System (Bang Pa-in - Lampang)” to strengthen energy security and be environmentally friendly

The inauguration of the entire project of Northern Fuel Pipeline Transportation System (Bang Pa-in - Lampang) starting from Phase 1, an extension from Fuel Pipeline Transportation Limited’s (FPT’s) existing fuel pipeline at the Bang Pa-in Depot, Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya province, to the Phichit Depot in Vajirabaramee District, Phichit Province (Bang Pa-in-Kamphaengphet-Phichit), a total distance of 367 kilometers. This depot will supply fuel to the lower northern region. Phase 2 of the project starts from the Kamphaengphet pumping and offtake station to the Lampang Depot, Sob Prab District, Lampang province (Kamphaengphet-Lampang), a total distance of 209 kilometers, to provide oil services to the upper northern region. With a total distance of 576 kilometers, it is the longest fuel pipeline transportation system in the country with a transport capacity of 9 billion liters/year.

M.R. Supadis Diskul, Executive Chairman of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS), said that the Northern Fuel Pipeline Transportation Project was approved by the cabinet for the private sector to operate and is under the government’s strategic fuel plan. The Ministry of Energy has an agreement with Fuel Pipeline Transportation Limited, (FPT) who has provided fuel pipeline transportation services for more than 30 years to invest 10,900 million Baht (ten point nine billion Baht) and to manage this northern fuel pipeline transportation system and the oil depot project. The pipeline can deliver multi-products including aviation fuel, diesel, and benzene octane 91 and 95.

The Northern Fuel Pipeline Transportation Project is the longest and most modern fuel pipeline in Thailand. It is a great pride for BAFS Group as, despite the low return on the project, it provides extremely high social and environmental returns. With electricity-based oil delivery instead of tank truck oil transport, FPT has obtained a carbon credit for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of not fewer than 30,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, which will decrease PM 2.5 and reduce the rate of accidents resulting from tank truck oil transport. It also minimizes the difference in oil prices as people in the northern region can now buy oil at a price similar to those who live in Bangkok. In addition, the Phichit Depot and Lampang Depot will be important strategic areas not only to distribute oil in the northern region but will also support economic growth in the northern region. The depots will also be an important center for distributing oil to neighboring countries, leading to more convenient and faster oil exports from Thailand to these countries.

Mr. Loyleuan Bunnag, Executive Committee Chairman of the Northern Fuel Pipeline Transportation Project, proudly explained that the completion of this large project with a ten billion baht investment covering a total distance of 576 kilometers, due to everyone dedicating their effort and collaborating in their work to their full capacity. The project involved transparent and traceable work operations in which the spending of the total funded amount had to be worthwhile and relied on professional teamwork. As a result, the project’s term and approved budget could be controlled to stay within the company’s targets.