Central Retail pursues ambitious growth with new strategy

CRC seeks to power its success through four strategies with an investment of over Bt100 billion.
The company aims to increase the revenue by 2.5 times and will expand across business segments from food, fashion, hardline, property, to new businesses. CRC is also leveraging the ‘CRC Retailligence’ ecosystem to enhance customer experiences, the company said.
CRC’s chief executive officer Yol Phokasub said, “There are five emerging trends that are fundamentally changing and shaping our future, and we must be prepared to adapt to these changing customer behaviours and rapid digital transformation.”
The five key trends are:
“Central Retail will continue to lead in reshaping the retail industry by leveraging the ‘CRC Retailligence’ strategy and the CRC Data ecosystem to fulfil consumer needs, both in the physical and virtual world,” Yol said. “By offering products and services through hyper-personalised experiences, Central Retail leverages data to unlock customer insights to deliver ‘Now Moment’ experiences in real-time, creating more personal experiences and inspiring moments. And by delivering experiences that merge online and offline worlds via next-gen omni retail, we aim to be the retailer who truly knows and understands our customers, shaping the future of retail in a way that’s never been done before.”
Central Retail said it is employing four strategies:
Central Retail aims to unlock new growth across dimensions with an investment of 100 billion and has set ambitious targets for 2026:
“Three years ago, we set out to be the No. 1 regional omnichannel retailer. And today, the new strategy has proved to be a resounding success, which is a testament to Central Retail’s DNA powered by unwavering strength, optimism and boundless potential,” Yol said. “We are ready to move forward with ‘CRC Retailligence’ that prioritises the environment, society and good governance as the key cornerstones in operating our business. Today, we are confident in our capabilities to achieve our growth targets set for the next five years,” Yol added.
Published : February 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
