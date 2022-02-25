Social entrepreneurs pitch ideas to SET-listed giants at ‘Social-Business Matching Day’

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the SET Social Impact Platform is linking the two sectors to solve social and environmental problems.

He said the Social Business Matching Day would “magnify social impacts exponentially by expanding the Business Co-Creation network of business sector and SEs”.

The initiative is part of the bourse’s push for sustainable development, prioritising ESG – environmental, social and governance (ESG) management, the SET said.

Listed companies and business sectors are now embracing ESG practice across supply chains and deepening collaboration with the social sector in environmental and social stewardship, it added.