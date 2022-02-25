Tue, March 01, 2022

business

Social entrepreneurs pitch ideas to SET-listed giants at ‘Social-Business Matching Day’

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) opens a bridge between the social and business sectors with "Social Business Matching Day: The Impact Opportunity #1" on Friday.

The event allows social enterprises (SEs) to present their business plans for tackling issues to SET-listed companies, tapping their resources and experience. It runs at Neramitkaset Park in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district.

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the SET Social Impact Platform is linking the two sectors to solve social and environmental problems.

He said the Social Business Matching Day would “magnify social impacts exponentially by expanding the Business Co-Creation network of business sector and SEs”.

The initiative is part of the bourse’s push for sustainable development, prioritising ESG – environmental, social and governance (ESG) management, the SET said.

Listed companies and business sectors are now embracing ESG practice across supply chains and deepening collaboration with the social sector in environmental and social stewardship, it added.

The SET said social entrepreneurs are next-generation businesspeople who seek sustainable solutions for society via business mechanisms.

Social entrepreneurs at the growth stage will present their plans for solving problems and developing society to interested business organisations, including listed companies, educational institutions and others.

The growth-stage entrepreneurs can create concrete social benefits in the areas of agricultural development, the environment and innovative services for elderly people, the SET said.

The fair is expected to result in business matches for least 30 per cent of participants.

Follow the projects that support social enterprises at www.setsocialimpact.com.

