Sat, March 05, 2022

business

Islamic Bank of Thailand seeks new manager

Owned by the Finance Ministry, this is the only financial institution in Thailand that has been providing banking services for the past 19 years in line with the principles of Islam’s Sharia law.

-
An ambitious, ethical person with a strong banking background is being sought to fill the position of manager at the Islamic Bank of Thailand.

Applications will be accepted from March 1-31, 2022.

Those interested can visit www.ibank.co.th or scan the QR code.

Contact Pornnapa Padungkiattiwong at (02) 650 6999 Ext 7018 from 8.30am to 4.30pm for queries.


