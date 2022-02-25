KWI delivers outstanding returns in 2021 with 167% growth in assets

“KWI provides our clients with professional insights, empowered with functional tools and offers access to new investment trends while controlling risks. KWI prioritises quality over quantity. By doing what we do, we want to raise awareness of the concept of ‘capital deployment and asset management’,” CEO Chan explained.

He added that in line with its motto – “responsibilities create values; mission inspires people” – KWI makes capital work for its clients in the medium and long run.

KWI’s mutual funds have continued delivering outstanding performance. The KWI FIFs and KWI Retirement Mutual Funds (RMF) have performed well and ranked in the first quartile consistently. Based on the 2021 performance, five of its eight FIFs have ranked in the first quartile (based on Morningstar as of December 30, 2021).

After gaining approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, KWI began expanding into the provident funds arena and is now offering a “Master Pooled Fund” that invests via mutual funds, Thai equity funds, FIFs and alternative funds.

It has also launched the “KWI Fixed Income Fund for Provident Fund” (KWI FIPVD) to provide additional investment options.

“The global market is rapidly recovering from the pandemic and along with the recovery, the world is also facing many major changes. We see interesting trends in several industries, including consumer, tourism, technology like Metaverse, AI, robotics, digital [NFT] assets, fintech, health-tech, etc. Another major area to focus on is ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance] and sustainable investing like electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart mobility and smart solutions. As we see opportunities, we believe this is a great time for investing ahead,” said Sumetha.