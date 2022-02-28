Badminton prodigy Pitchamon, 15, lauds role of her sponsor Principal Healthcare

Pitchamon "Pink" Opatniput, a 15-year-old badminton player, said she was very glad and excited to join the Thailand national team at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, promising to win a gold medal for Thai fans.

She made the remarks during a Principal Healthcare (PRINC) ceremony to hand out 100,000 baht cash to her for winning the Victor Swedish Open 2022 in Uppsala.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province.

"I would like to thank PRINC for supporting me," she said, adding that she would not have been able to participate in the international competition without support from PRINC. "Apart from family and coach, PRINC was another supporter who boosted my morale during the matches overseas,” she said.

She added that the cash prize would be shared with her parents and coach, while the remainder would be saved to be used for sport-related issues.

Principal Capital Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Tanee Maneenut said the hospital has supported Pitchamon for four years, adding that the hospital has witnessed her intention to become a professional badminton player at the international level.

"Pink is another inspiration to the youth, to engage in physical exercises and play sports. We believe that she will be able to achieve even more success in international competitions," he said. "We have supported her for training and travel overseas since childhood and we are ready to continue supporting her."

During the ceremony, Pitchamon spoke about the tough path to becoming a badminton player, such as hard training and the intense physical workouts. She was battling an injury at the start of the Victor Swedish Open 2022.