XPG aims high as it diversifies into digital asset services in second quarter

XSpring Capital Plc (XPG) announced its ground-breaking move to commence comprehensive services in the digital asset market on Thursday.

The announcement concerns its subsidiary, XSpring Digital Co Ltd, a digital token trading platform provider, as it has received “Licence Activation” from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 18, which grants the company official status as a digital asset broker and dealer.

XSpring Digital is fully committed to this latest undertaking in the digital asset market, asserting three strengths for Thai investors as Thailand’s first one-stop service provider, in partnership with large capital funds to offer global liquidity and better investment opportunities.

The company aims to win one-third of Thailand’s digital asset market share, which will in turn become the main source of revenue for XPG Group.

XPG president Varangkana Artkarasatapon said the company sees potential and opportunities in the digital asset market, which is one of the most popular asset classes among both short-term and long-term investors.