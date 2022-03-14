Mon, April 04, 2022

Sasin, SHARGE team up to ‘inspire, connect, transform’ for sustainability

Sasin School of Management, together with SHARGE Management Co Ltd, have installed a charging station at the college to encourage the adoption of sustainable lifestyles through the use of electric vehicles (EV).

“Sustainability and innovation are embedded in Sasin’s DNA. Electric vehicles will make a vital contribution to the sustainability of businesses and lifestyles in Thailand. We know from the experience of other countries that charging stations are the key to the adoption of EVs. These stations, bookable through an app, will not only serve members of the Sasin community but also be available for other users,” Sasin’s director Prof Ian Fenwick said.

“The world is in the midst of an undeniable climate crisis. Unless we transform the way we live our lives and the way we run our businesses, our children and our children’s children will grow up in a very unpleasant world. Not only will electric vehicles have a positive impact on the planet, but they will also usher in all sorts of associated lifestyle changes. Sasin is pleased to nurture the growing demand for EVs in Thailand and the government’s plans to develop the market for cleaner cars.

“This year we are celebrating our 40th anniversary, these EV charging stations at Sasin are visible signs of our focus to ‘inspire.connect.transform for better, smarter, sustainable world’,” Fenwick added.

SHARGE’s managing director Peerapatr Sirichantaropart said: “We set up two high-speed chargers allowing two cars to charge at the same time. Our objective is to provide a charging service to the Sasin and Chula community and to the school’s visitors, to support modern, sustainable lifestyles.

“Customers can book time in advance through the SHARGE app,” he said. “Upon arriving at the charging space, just scan the QR code to check-in and start charging. Customers can pay with debit/credit cards, and get points on their The 1 card. Soon, we will also accept digital tokens. Customers who haven’t yet installed the SHARGE app can also charge their EVs and make cashless payment on the spot.”

He added that SHARGE plans to have as many as 213 stations within 2022. It currently has more than 50 EV stations in the Bangkok CBD area, including at Central Embassy, Central Chidlom, the T77 project, Singha Complex, Bitec Bangna and True Digital Park.

