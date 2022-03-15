King Wai Asset launches new feeder fund in Smart Energy stocks

King Wai Asset Management (Asia) or KWI has announced the launch of the KWI Smart Energy Equities FIF (KWI SENERGY), which invests in selective Smart Energy stocks through RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities.
“KWI strives for strong and sustainable growth, and this principle is integrated into our clients’ investing solutions, allowing them to have a long-term continuous investment that meets their financial and sustainability goals. Among all thematic and sustainable investment strategies, we see the Smart Energy theme has enormous growth potential, driven by the need to transition to a net-zero carbon world,” said Sumetha Lewchalermwong, KWI’s managing director and chief investment officer.
“Globally, over US$4 trillion a year is being planned for investment in clean energy and smart technology to combat climate change. Also, the Russia-Ukraine tensions will likely lead to more investment towards clean and smart energy as Europe is looking to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources and shift to alternatives. This future of energy transition will benefit Smart Energy related sectors such as renewable power generation, smart grids and energy efficiency solutions that offer investors a compelling investment opportunity and potential returns.
“With that, we are launching our first KWI Smart Energy Equities FIF [KWI SENERGY], a feeder fund that invests in Robeco Capital Growth Funds – RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities Class I USD [the master fund]. We believe RobecoSAM Smart Energy is the best choice from a pool of clean and smart energy funds among the world's leading investment managers based on its consistently outstanding performance and quality investment process with ESG integration,” Sumetha said.
RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities is based in Luxembourg and has won a 5-star rating from Morningstar and is classified as an Article 9 product under EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) that signifies a fund with a sustainable investment objective. This fund invests in 40 to 80 quality stocks globally with strong fundamentals and compelling valuations that have good long-term growth prospects selected by the robust and disciplined process. It diversifies in four key investment scopes across the entire Smart Energy value chain in the transition to a low-carbon future world, including Renewable Energies, Energy Distribution, Energy Management and Energy Efficiency.
“This is the first time that RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities will be offered in Thailand as a feeder fund for your investment in global Smart Energy stocks through our KWI SENERGY. Robeco is a leading Netherlands-based investment firm that has been at the forefront of quantitative and sustainable investing and routinely integrates environmental, social, and governance factors into the entire range of strategies as standard,” Sumetha added.
RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities Class I USD has consistently outperformed its benchmark with a 3-year annualised return (2019-2021) of 39.05 per cent, compared with the benchmark’s return of 21.70 per cent per annum and a five-year annualised return (2017-2021) of 25.11 per cent, compared with the benchmark’s return of 15.03 per cent per year over the same period.
KWI SENERGY offers two share classes, A-class (capital appreciation) and SSF-class (Super Savings Fund) for tax deduction. The initial public offering (IPO) will run from March 21 to 29.
For more information, contact King Wai Asset Management (Asia) Company Limited (www.kwiam.com) at (02) 844 0123 or add LINE Official Account @KWIAM or its distributors (www.kwiam.com/th/our-distributors).
Published : March 15, 2022
