King Wai Asset launches new feeder fund in Smart Energy stocks

RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities is based in Luxembourg and has won a 5-star rating from Morningstar and is classified as an Article 9 product under EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) that signifies a fund with a sustainable investment objective. This fund invests in 40 to 80 quality stocks globally with strong fundamentals and compelling valuations that have good long-term growth prospects selected by the robust and disciplined process. It diversifies in four key investment scopes across the entire Smart Energy value chain in the transition to a low-carbon future world, including Renewable Energies, Energy Distribution, Energy Management and Energy Efficiency.

“This is the first time that RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities will be offered in Thailand as a feeder fund for your investment in global Smart Energy stocks through our KWI SENERGY. Robeco is a leading Netherlands-based investment firm that has been at the forefront of quantitative and sustainable investing and routinely integrates environmental, social, and governance factors into the entire range of strategies as standard,” Sumetha added.

RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities Class I USD has consistently outperformed its benchmark with a 3-year annualised return (2019-2021) of 39.05 per cent, compared with the benchmark’s return of 21.70 per cent per annum and a five-year annualised return (2017-2021) of 25.11 per cent, compared with the benchmark’s return of 15.03 per cent per year over the same period.

KWI SENERGY offers two share classes, A-class (capital appreciation) and SSF-class (Super Savings Fund) for tax deduction. The initial public offering (IPO) will run from March 21 to 29.

For more information, contact King Wai Asset Management (Asia) Company Limited (www.kwiam.com) at (02) 844 0123 or add LINE Official Account @KWIAM or its distributors (www.kwiam.com/th/our-distributors).