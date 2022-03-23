Textile giant Lenzing’s Lyocell plant in 304 Industrial Park ready to kick off production

Lenzing Group has built the specialty fiber plant “Lyocell” and is now producing product from wood pulp under the “TENCEL” brand – the world leading eco-friendly textile innovation. The plant is the largest production base of Lenzing Group, with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons. The 400-million euro or approximately 15-billion baht manufacturer is set to produce specialty fibers to meet with rapidly growing demand in the global market. This plant also reflects strength as a leading player in the specialty fiber market and the group's policy towards Zero Carbon.

Lenzing Group is committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions per ton of product by 50 percent by 2030. Lenzing Group is looking for global investment that meets its business needs in terms of good infrastructure, raw materials, and clean energy sources. 304 Industrial Park is the best answer for Lenzing Group’s investment where it has chosen and built this large factory since 2019.

Mr. Yothin Dumnernchanvanit, President of National Power Supply Public Company Limited and 304 Industrial Park said, “It is very proud that Lenzing has chosen 304 Industrial Park for its world's largest production base for Lyocell fibers. 304 Industrial Park is a quality industrial park under the concept of an eco-industrial town and is committed to developing utilities that are ready to support all levels of demand as well as to meet the needs of environmentally friendly industries like Lenzing who needs clean energy. 304 Industrial Park is located on Highway No. 304 and is on a high land and flood-free zone in Prachinburi Province. There is a convenient transportation connect to Bangkok. It is close to the airports, ports, and is also easily connected to ASEAN,”

In addition, 304 Industrial Park is supported by the alliance National Power Supply Public Company Limited - NPS, the largest biomass power base in Thailand that produces a capacity of 398 MW as well as producer of solar energy. 304 Industrial Park also built a large reservoir independently of natural water sources capable of supplying up to 160,000 cubic meters of water per day. Its capacity can be expanded to serve the increasing demand. Furthermore, the standard treatment systems are provided and waste disposal systems are zero discharged.

“The reasons Lenzing Group choosing 304 Industrial Park as its main production are the location that is in a high-altitude, flood-free zone, sufficient raw materials for production, and the complete utilities. In particular, there is clean energy of biomass, which will help Lenzing to reach its Zero-Carbon goals. As well, there is convenient transportation for Lenzing Group. Additionally, there are many large businesses that choose to invest in 304 Industrial Park and I will provide information in the future,” Mr. Yothin concluded.