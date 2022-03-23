BAFS teams up with global partner, flying through Covid headwinds, with ‘net zero’ goal

BAFS Intech recently joined forces with Spain’s Iturri, the world’s leading manufacturer of aircraft refuelling vehicles, to accelerate its battery electric vehicle (BEV) production in the hydrant dispensers.

To promote environmentally friendly and 100-per-cent electrically powered innovations, the vehicles can ensure net-zero carbon dioxide emissions while being able to reach a maximum running distance of 170 kilometres and refuel an average of eight fights on a single full charge. The strategic collaboration is expected to develop a new range of innovative products designed appropriately and exclusively for users in the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration also unveils Iturri’s intention to keep developing new solutions for zero-emission vehicles, particularly to comply with new rules and regulations established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation for the reduction of carbon dioxide, carbon footprint and noise at airports.

Iturri managing director Amadeo Douton Rodriguez and aviation manager Luis Ramon Parias Vazquez reaffirmed that the collaboration with BAFS Intech is regarded as the “best business partnership” in the Asean market for aviation and refuelling industries. The agreements will mutually be developed with the support of Iturri’s research and development department, with the piloting of power supplies, electric refuelling machines and smart solutions for hydrogen-powered vehicles, thanks to BAFS Group’s “long-standing experience and expertise in aviation refuelling and its accurate and successful business management strategies”.

Iturri has also set its sights on driving its export volume to 70 per cent of overseas production by 2025, as part of an attempt to achieve a targeted turnover of €500 million (THB18.4 billion), which will double the current value.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic makes people in various businesses realise that no one can stand alone,” Nathasit pointed out.

“BAFS has therefore underscored the importance of business collaboration with various companies in Thailand and in several other countries.

“The plan to manufacture a BEV had been previously considered as we have been fully committed to operating our business based on the principle of social and environmental sustainability,” he said.

“One of BAFS’s proudest achievements was having received certification for being a carbon-neutral company since 2019. As a leading aviation refuelling service provider, we always ask ourselves what can we do more for the environment and move toward true sustainability. Consequently, ‘net-zero’ has become our ultimate goal, to be achieved before 2050,” Nathasit said.

BAFS realises how important it is to reinvent itself to get over the challenges in today’s business and thrive through the Covid crisis, the company added in the press release.