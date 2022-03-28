What is your vision for Thailand’s future?

On its 50th anniversary, Nation Group organises a pivotal conference
Nation Dinner Talk: THAILAND FUTURE 2022
The leaders of six major political parties, who will play key roles in driving the country's future, talk about: "Which direction will big political parties drive Thailand towards?" The talk features:
➤ Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of Democrat Party
➤ Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, chairwoman of Thai Sang Thai Party
➤ Dr Uttama Savanayana, founder of Sang Anakot Thai Party
➤ Varawut Silpa-archa, Chairman of Chartthaipattana Party's Policy and Strategy Committee.
➤ Korn Chatikavanij, leader of Kla Party
➤ Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Move Forward Party
Also listen to creative leaders' perspectives on "The Future Thailand that Everyone Wants to See", featuring:
➤ Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Siam Commercial Bank and Chief Executive Officer, SCBX
➤ Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT
See you on March 28, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm at Convention Centre, 22nd floor, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.
Watch the live broadcast from 6.30pm onwards.
Published : March 28, 2022
