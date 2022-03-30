Principal Thailand offers ‘fund of funds’ as it rides megatrend wave

Principal Thailand has introduced its Principal Global Innovation Fund (Principal Ginno), which enables investment in stocks of leading businesses that grow along with megatrends for sustainable returns, the company said in a press release.
With the metaverse receiving a positive response from the new generation, entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, people are clearly excited about future trends.
Principal Ginno is a “fund of funds” that focuses on investment in stocks of top companies that grow with megatrends, both in innovation and technology. This fund meets the needs of investors who want to gain appropriate returns amid global changes, the firm said.
The fund invests in five global megatrends that have grabbed people’s interest amid the Covid-19 crisis in the past two years:
Metaverse: this trend has been driven by a rapid change in technology and consumer behaviour. It enables people to carry out activities together in the virtual world, such as interaction, playing games and working by using virtual reality or augmented reality.
Automation & Robotics: artificial intelligence-related innovations and machines that enable businesses to boost efficiency at the workplace.
Electric vehicles (EVs): the transition from petrol cars to electric boosts the advancement of the automobile industry along with environmental consciousness. Meanwhile, the EV industry has expanded quickly, thanks to several governments advising their people to pay attention to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Healthcare technology: this covers treatment, prevention and development.
Millennials: people born between 1980 and 2000 will be the majority of consumers in the near future. This group immerses itself in technologies, so businesses usually focus on launching products to meet their needs of speed, convenience and modernity.
“Many accept and include technologies amid the Covid-19 crisis, which can be seen from a rise in the Thematic ETF Performance in 2020,” Principal Thailand said, adding that the price graph is likely to rise further.
However, the company advised investors to study the product characteristics, conditions, returns and risks before investing as Principal Ginno focuses on investment in the US and Japan and investors could face loss from the foreign exchange rate.
“But the company uses derivatives to prevent foreign exchange rate risk depending on the fund manager’s discretion. A fund’s past performance is not a guarantee of future performance,” Principal Thailand said.
Those interested in investing in stocks relating to global megatrends can visit https://www.principal.th/th/principal/GINNO-A.
For more information, go to https://www.principal.th/ or contact 02-686-9595 or download the Principal TH application:
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/principal-th/id1481176177
Published : March 30, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 08, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022