Tue, April 05, 2022

The 50th National Book Fair proves how much people love reading

"50th National Book Fair & 20th Bangkok International Book Fair 2022"

Thais love to read. The amount of individuals that attend each year's book fair ensures this. Despite the fact that the Covid-19 stopped Thai (and foreign) bookworms from shopping at last year's book fair, the fair's return in 2022 indicates that we all miss it!

"50th National Book Fair & 20th Bangkok International Book Fair 2022" will be held from March 26 to April 6, from 10am to 9pm, at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

For more information, please visit https://web.facebook.com/bookthai

Published : April 02, 2022

