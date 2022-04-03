Huawei launches mission to make Thailand 5G leader in Asean

"In 2022, we hope to drive 5G population coverage to 70 per cent, 5G penetration rate to 20 per cent from the current 10 per cent," Huawei Thailand CEO Abel Deng said on Friday.

The tech firm would introduce 5G hospitals, 5G ambulances, and AI-assisted solutions in 20 hospitals.

Huawei also build 5G benchmark networks in several Thai cities and deploy 5G at 100 Eastern Economic Corridor factories, including five car-making plants, Deng said. The infrastructure would help support Thailand as this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) host, he added.

Deng said Huawei Cloud planned to release 80+ new cloud-based services to boost digital transition by banks, SMEs and online media providers this year.

Meanwhile it would continue to support the Government Cloud Service and improve data security under an agreement signed recently with the Digital Economy and Society Ministry.

Deng added the tech firm was also helping Thailand to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, having launched its Asia Pacific Digital Power Regional Headquarters in Bangkok last year.

Meanwhile the Huawei Cloud Partner Network expects to increase its members from 300 to 500 while the Huawei Cloud Spark Programme was empowering more than 2,000 developers and 300 start-ups every year.