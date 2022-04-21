Tue, April 26, 2022

CP Merchandising picks up two Asian Export Awards

CP Merchandising, a subsidiary of CP Foods, has won two awards at the Asian Export Awards 2021.

Anat Julintron, the managing director of CP Merchandising, said that the company had received two major awards, “The Product Exporter of the Year – Food”, for its sustainable packaging for CP Flamin Chicken tenders, and “The Export Initiative of the Year – Food”, for its plant-based innovative brand Meat Zero.

The annual awards programme was organised by Manufacturing Asia which recognises top exporters in the region.

 

"These prestigious awards bolster the confidence of our customers and partners in the company’s products. CP Merchandising, as an exporter of high-quality food products, places importance on safety standards as well as social and environmental responsibility throughout the supply chain," Anat said.


“The new packaging for our chicken tenders is not only reducing paper waste by 44 per cent, but is also a good solution for our wholesalers and consumers. The new display carton is more convenient to tear off and is also distinctive on the shelf,” he added.

Last year, the company exported more than 200,000 cartons. He said with this new sustainable packaging, CP Merchandising has saved over 170 trees.

He said Meat Zero is an innovative plant-based product line. “With Plant-Tec technology, Meat Zero looks, cooks, and tastes like meat but is made from plants, making it a healthy option with high protein and zero cholesterol,” he said.

CP Merchandising launched Meat Zero in Thailand in May 2021 and it is currently the No.1 plant-based brand in Thailand, he said.

The company is currently listing its Meat Zero products in key retailers, online channels and foodservice channels starting with Hong Kong in July 2021 and Singapore in October 2021. It is now rolling out its expansion plan, exporting to the rest of Southeast Asia, Japan, China and South Korea within this year and US, UK and EU markets later on to make it world's top three alternative meat brand in three years, he said.

Published : April 21, 2022

Nation Thailnad
