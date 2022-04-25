Development of Thai hemp industry can be expedited and thriving

Thailand has all it takes to evolve into Asia's leading hemp centre to tap into the US$15.8 billion in global hemp-related businesses estimated over the next five years.

At least five nascent supply chains are being spurred by the hemp and cannabis legalisation in Thailand, namely, beverages, food, medicines and supplements, apparel, and personal care products.

The plant also presents the kingdom with a significant opportunity to add new impetus to its medical tourism drive, with foreigners and locals seeking out affordable, hemp-cannabis related healthcare treatments.

But the route to realise the full potential remains bumpy as the country still face hurdles including the needs to developing new strains of hemp that better meet market demands and overcoming challenges surrounding the legality of some business activities.

The ultimate challenge for Thailand to put its hemp-related industries to the global scale is to earn an international global recognition of the entire product development process that must be based on scientific principles, research and development by means of prioritising safety and effectiveness.

For that reason, the Global Hemp Innovation Collaboration Centre has been established in Thailand to help guiding the country towards achieving that aspiration.

More specifically, the centre's mission is to bring science-based know how and experience from abroad to spur short-cut and fast-track development in Thailand, explained Dr. Aimon Kopera, founder and CEO of the US-based Geneomics Global.