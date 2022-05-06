Bitkub Ventures, Bitkub Academy partner with YGG SEA to strengthen sustainable GameFi community

Ms. Nauwarat Thamsauydee, CEO of Bitkub Ventures, shared her insights on the venture and partnership by stating: “This collaboration is considered an important milestone as Bitkub Ventures strongly believes that blockchain technology will become an integral part of driving play-to-earn games, which has further supported the revolutionary change of the gaming industry in the past year. We have strong confidence that YGG SEA is an important factor in providing opportunities to players to build income without any initial costs or investments. With this belief, we have pushed forward this partnership to further strengthen the game-playing experience and access to digital assets of every player out there.”

Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, CEO of Bitkub Labs, elaborated further about the mission and goals of the partnership: “Bitkub Academy is a pillar in distributing knowledge regarding blockchain technology, digital assets, the Metaverse, and play-to-earn games to elevate the mass’ understanding of information, as well as techniques and points to be cautious of when investing or playing. Furthermore, we have supported players under the GuildKUB scholarship program in playing popular games; Axie Infinity and WonderHero. Hence, this partnership between all three companies is a hallmark in supporting the gaming community and its popularity to grow widely and sustainably.”