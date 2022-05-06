Bitkub Ventures, Bitkub Academy partner with YGG SEA to strengthen sustainable GameFi community

On April 30 at Bitkub M Social in EmQuartier department store, Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd. together with Ms. Nauwarart Thamsauydee, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Ventures Co., Ltd. and Mr. Evan Spytma, Chief Executive Officer of Yield Guild Games SEA Ltd. (YGG SEA) promptly signed a partnership agreement and took celebratory photos of the ceremony to announce the partnership in collaboratively structuring the GameFi industry under the goal of democratizing access to digital assets and playing games to earn income through GameFi.
In addition, there was an offline session to provide knowledge and understanding behind YGG SEA’s future roadmap, NFT in play-to-earn games (P2E), with special AXS (Axie Infinity) token airdrops. The event revealed an announcement of a following AMA online live session to distribute knowledge and news of WonderHero, a play-to-earn game under the GuildKUB scholarship program, a venture under Bitkub Ventures Co., Ltd.
Ms. Nauwarat Thamsauydee, CEO of Bitkub Ventures, shared her insights on the venture and partnership by stating: “This collaboration is considered an important milestone as Bitkub Ventures strongly believes that blockchain technology will become an integral part of driving play-to-earn games, which has further supported the revolutionary change of the gaming industry in the past year. We have strong confidence that YGG SEA is an important factor in providing opportunities to players to build income without any initial costs or investments. With this belief, we have pushed forward this partnership to further strengthen the game-playing experience and access to digital assets of every player out there.”
Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, CEO of Bitkub Labs, elaborated further about the mission and goals of the partnership: “Bitkub Academy is a pillar in distributing knowledge regarding blockchain technology, digital assets, the Metaverse, and play-to-earn games to elevate the mass’ understanding of information, as well as techniques and points to be cautious of when investing or playing. Furthermore, we have supported players under the GuildKUB scholarship program in playing popular games; Axie Infinity and WonderHero. Hence, this partnership between all three companies is a hallmark in supporting the gaming community and its popularity to grow widely and sustainably.”
Mr. Evan Spytma, CEO of Yield Guild Games SEA, also added through his visionary words: “YGG SEA is a subDAO that supports NFTs and play-to-earn in the southeast Asian region immensely with the goal to building and reinforcing the community to be the biggest in the region. In this auspicious occasion, we have realized the potential of Bitkub Ventures in supporting GameFi and play-to-earn games, as well as Bitkub Labs’ expertise in creating a widely-attainable and unprivileged access to information regarding digital assets, which will all be crucial in boosting the change in the world’s gaming industry, especially with the goal of connecting players to investing of the future in a secure and effective manner. With these alignments kept in mind, we decided to promptly collaborate to build a GameFi community to progress further into the sustainable future.”
