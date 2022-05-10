THAI and Siam Piwat synergizes, connecting the world of travel with business ecosystem over-the-top privileges

Kittiphong Sansomboon, THAI Director of Customer & Marketing Department said “The collaboration between THAI and Siam Piwat will offer our ROP members with privileged experiences through creative innovations. The special services and marketing promotion under this campaign are a part of THAI ROP Exclusive Offers project that focuses on partnership with business alliances to enhance air travel experiences at every contact point of our customers’ journey. In addition to this campaign, ROP members shall earn further privileges in upcoming offers under the project.”





Panthep Nilasinthop, Chief Customer Officer of Siam Piwat, said “Siam Piwat focuses on strengthening our world class and premium business ecosystem. We create and deliver new experiences both in the actual and the virtual world. Our goal is to be customers’ top-of-mind for local and international shoppers. Over a period of time, we have successfully built a strong partnership network that incorporates leading business alliances in Thailand and internationally, as part of our ‘Collaboration to Win’ strategy. The synergy spans over businesses in more than 13 industries that together join force to further strengthen this successful ecosystem that present limitless opportunities.



