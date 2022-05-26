MEA receives honorable mention at NACC Integrity Awards

The NACC has been hosting NACC Integrity Awards event for 10 consecutive years to honor agencies that have demonstrated outstanding integrity in their operation throughout the year.
MEA received the prestigious NACC Integrity Award in the 4th year and received honorable mention awards from the 7th to 10th year of the event.
MEA is committed to delivering high-quality services to electricity users under transparent administration and good governance policy.
Published : Jun 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
