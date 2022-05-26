Sat, June 04, 2022

MEA receives honorable mention at NACC Integrity Awards

On Wednesday (May 25), Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) by deputy governor Wasuthep Pramong-Udomrat received an honorable mention award during the NACC Integrity Awards event from Pol. Gen. Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) at NACC Head Office in Nonthaburi province.

The NACC has been hosting NACC Integrity Awards event for 10 consecutive years to honor agencies that have demonstrated outstanding integrity in their operation throughout the year.

MEA received the prestigious NACC Integrity Award in the 4th year and received honorable mention awards from the 7th to 10th year of the event.

MEA is committed to delivering high-quality services to electricity users under transparent administration and good governance policy.

Published : May 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

