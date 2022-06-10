Face-to-face meetings vital for business recovery as indicated by customers, Asia Pacific survey reveals

Singapore – June 2022. A new Asia Pacific survey by Marriott International revealed that over 81% of respondents believe that in-person engagements with clients is vital for business recovery. Launched earlier this year, the survey, which reached more than 300 business travellers and MICE professionals, is part of Marriott International’s continuous effort to better understand local market needs and demand.

The findings also revealed that 53% of respondents felt face-to-face activities were important to motivating and establishing bonding among teams and building company culture. Over 60% of the respondents elaborated that restrictions on social gatherings and uncertainties regarding international travel remain a concern. A further 40% also stated that providing unique meeting activities and experiences pose a challenge when faced these restrictions.

Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President of Global Sales, Asia Pacific, explains: “The desire to stay connected with each other has always been there in the past two years. When travelling and meeting face-to-face were not possible, the industry adopted to hybrid meetings and other virtual activities to keep people engaged. With the ease of travel and social gathering restrictions, the pent-up demand for face-to-face meetings is set to accelerate.”

