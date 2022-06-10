Face-to-face meetings vital for business recovery as indicated by customers, Asia Pacific survey reveals

Singapore – June 2022. A new Asia Pacific survey by Marriott International revealed that over 81% of respondents believe that in-person engagements with clients is vital for business recovery. Launched earlier this year, the survey, which reached more than 300 business travellers and MICE professionals, is part of Marriott International’s continuous effort to better understand local market needs and demand.
The findings also revealed that 53% of respondents felt face-to-face activities were important to motivating and establishing bonding among teams and building company culture. Over 60% of the respondents elaborated that restrictions on social gatherings and uncertainties regarding international travel remain a concern. A further 40% also stated that providing unique meeting activities and experiences pose a challenge when faced these restrictions.
Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President of Global Sales, Asia Pacific, explains: “The desire to stay connected with each other has always been there in the past two years. When travelling and meeting face-to-face were not possible, the industry adopted to hybrid meetings and other virtual activities to keep people engaged. With the ease of travel and social gathering restrictions, the pent-up demand for face-to-face meetings is set to accelerate.”
To support business recovery within Asia Pacific, Marriott International recently launched The 5Gs of Human Connection - a campaign that aims to remind people of the warmth of human connection and encourage people to meet face-to-face again. The 5Gs - representing Gather, Global, Gratitude, Giving and Gourmet - are moments when people connect with each other in meaningful and memorable ways. Each pillar is designed to meet the evolving requirements of professionals and support meeting planners in crafting a memorable experience for their attendees:
Additionally, to better support recovery of MICE in APAC, Marriott International is offering enticing rewards through its “The Time Is Now – Where Can We Take You?” group offer. The rewards can be redeemed when booking an eligible face-to-face meeting or event at participating hotels and resorts. Learn more about ‘The 5Gs of Human Connection’ in the campaign video here and official website here.
For more information about Marriott International, please visit www.marriott.com.
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : June 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 24, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022