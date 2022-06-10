Fri, June 24, 2022

business

Face-to-face meetings vital for business recovery as indicated by customers, Asia Pacific survey reveals

MICE offerings are crucial to engaging clients and establishing team bonding. Creating unique experiences is pivotal for success despite potential uncertainties.

Singapore – June 2022. A new Asia Pacific survey by Marriott International revealed that over 81% of respondents believe that in-person engagements with clients is vital for business recovery. Launched earlier this year, the survey, which reached more than 300 business travellers and MICE professionals, is part of Marriott International’s continuous effort to better understand local market needs and demand.   

The findings also revealed that 53% of respondents felt face-to-face activities were important to motivating and establishing bonding among teams and building company culture. Over 60% of the respondents elaborated that restrictions on social gatherings and uncertainties regarding international travel remain a concern. A further 40% also stated that providing unique meeting activities and experiences pose a challenge when faced these restrictions. 

Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President of Global Sales, Asia Pacific, explains: “The desire to stay connected with each other has always been there in the past two years. When travelling and meeting face-to-face were not possible, the industry adopted to hybrid meetings and other virtual activities to keep people engaged. With the ease of travel and social gathering restrictions, the pent-up demand for face-to-face meetings is set to accelerate.” 
 

To support business recovery within Asia Pacific, Marriott International recently launched The 5Gs of Human Connection - a campaign that aims to remind people of the warmth of human connection and encourage people to meet face-to-face again. The 5Gs - representing Gather, Global, Gratitude, Giving and Gourmet - are moments when people connect with each other in meaningful and memorable ways. Each pillar is designed to meet the evolving requirements of professionals and support meeting planners in crafting a memorable experience for their attendees: 

  • Gather - Meeting international hygiene standards and safety regulations, Marriott International’s company-wide ‘Commitment to Clean’ empowers guests to travel, and professionals to gather together with confidence, from large conventions, incentives to leadership retreats.
  • Global - As borders begin to open across Asia Pacific, Marriott Bonvoy welcomes travellers with its diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts across the region, including on-demand destinations like Singapore, Japan, Maldives, Australia, and many more. Each hotel is able to craft unique experiences for guests based on their destination of choice. 
  • Gratitude - Over 70% of professionals feel expression of gratitude is better conveyed through face-to-face interaction, according to Marriott International’s survey. Supporting organisations that want to rebuild team belongingness and togetherness again after a long travel standstill, Marriott Bonvoy delivers a wide array of offsite meetings and corporate retreats. 
  • Giving - Recognising the growing demand for purpose-driven travel, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ offers guests the opportunity to create a positive impact in the communities they visit. Experiences range from planting mangroves in Langkawi, to temple preservation in India to caring for fish species in China, and more
  • Gourmet - The survey also revealed more than 66% of respondents agree that curated food & beverage experiences can help create memorable moments for the meetings or event attendees. Marriott Bonvoy provides planners with the convenience of seamless booking from a varied array of world-class restaurants and bars, including six establishments that have been awarded a total of seven diamonds in the recently announced Black Pearl Restaurants Guide 2022, as well as 25 MICHELIN recognised restaurants in Greater China.  

Additionally, to better support recovery of MICE in APAC, Marriott International is offering enticing rewards through its “The Time Is Now – Where Can We Take You?” group offer. The rewards can be redeemed when booking an eligible face-to-face meeting or event at participating hotels and resorts. Learn more about ‘The 5Gs of Human Connection’ in the campaign video here and official website here.

For more information about Marriott International, please visit www.marriott.com.
 

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.