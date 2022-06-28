Johnnie Walker partners with Bosslogic to release first ever digital art for Masters of Flavour limited edition whisky on blockbar.com  

Today, Johnnie Walker, the world’s No.1 Scotch Whisky, along with BlockBar.com, offers seven whisky connoisseurs the chance to own an extremely rare bottle of 48-year-old Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs, alongside their very own digital art and have access to an exclusive brand experience in Scotland.

The Digital Art

The tokens unlock access to a unique piece of graphic design by artist Kode Abdo aka BossLogic. The renowned artist is known for his fancasts, creating posters for some of the biggest films of the last few years, and more recently, teaming up with footballer Lionel Messi to create a new series of artistic NFTs featuring the global sports icon.

BossLogic said “The art of flavour. The alchemy of the elements. The taste of generations. I’m proud to present this ‘once in a lifetime’ collection of seven one-of-a-kind works of art. Each piece is a unique celebration of the souls of life, paired with seven rare bottles of 48 year old Blended Scotch Whisky. Seven treasures reserved for only the most-worthy of connoisseurs.”



