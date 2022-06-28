Mon, July 04, 2022

Johnnie Walker partners with Bosslogic to release first ever digital art for Masters of Flavour limited edition whisky on blockbar.com

Johnnie Walker teams up with BlockBar, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits, to offer exceptionally rare whisky combined with seven pieces of digital art, alongside exclusive VIP experience.

Today, Johnnie Walker, the world’s No.1 Scotch Whisky, along with BlockBar.com, offers seven whisky connoisseurs the chance to own an extremely rare bottle of 48-year-old Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs, alongside their very own digital art and have access to an exclusive brand experience in Scotland. 

The Digital Art

The tokens unlock access to a unique piece of graphic design by artist Kode Abdo aka BossLogic. The renowned artist is known for his fancasts, creating posters for some of the biggest films of the last few years, and more recently, teaming up with footballer Lionel Messi to create a new series of artistic NFTs featuring the global sports icon. 

BossLogic said “The art of flavour. The alchemy of the elements. The taste of generations. I’m proud to present this ‘once in a lifetime’ collection of seven one-of-a-kind works of art. Each piece is a unique celebration of the souls of life, paired with seven rare bottles of 48 year old Blended Scotch Whisky. Seven treasures reserved for only the most-worthy of connoisseurs.”

The Experience

Tied to each bottle is a one off opportunity to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Johnnie Walker Princes Street – the brand’s visitor experience in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they will immerse themselves in the flavour journey of Johnnie Walker and the country’s whisky-making culture.

Staying at the palatial Gleneagles Townhouse, NFT owners will tour the iconic Glenkinchie Distillery, which plays such an integral role in the crafting of Johnnie Walker whisky, take a guided tour of the Diageo Archive and enjoy VIP tastings of only the rarest and most collectible whiskies from the Diageo collection. 

The Whisky

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour is crafted from fleetingly rare whiskies – all aged for at least 48 years – from the four “ghost” distilleries of Port Dundas, Brora, Glen Albyn and Glenury Royal. It sits in a hand blown, green baccarat Crystal decanter and is beautifully presented in a hand crafted, wooden cabinet.

This incredible blend showcases how masters of the art of whisky making combine generations of Scotch knowledge and craftmanship with their own expertise of malting, distillation, cask maturation and, of course, blending, to create a truly exceptional Scotch.

The Collaboration

Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham says: “At Johnnie Walker, we’re always challenging ourselves to create unique experiences that people can enjoy and engage with around the world. This innovative collaboration with BlockBar puts Johnnie Walker at the cutting edge of what is possible in whisky, providing something truly unique for whisky aficionados and collectors around the world.”

Dov Falic, CEO and co-founder of BlockBar, adds: “Partnering with Johnnie Walker for its first ever NFT drop is so exciting. This partnership demonstrates how an NFT can be so much more than just one product, it can be an experience like no other that offers buyers exclusive long-lasting access to a brand, its heritage and its future.”

How to Purchase

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs will be available to buy at 10.30am EST on Tuesday May 31st on a first come, first served basis. Priced at $35,000 USD the Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs are available to purchase with ETH or by fiat. The Lobby will open at 10am EST on BlockBar.com. In order to enter the Lobby each participant must have either $35,000 in their Ethereum based wallet connected to the site or receive pre-approval if they intend to pay via wire transfer. At 10.30am the first users to reserve the bottle will then have 10 minutes to checkout. Users who successfully check out will also receive an artwork NFT by BossLogic transferred to their wallet, as well as the opportunity to redeem the Scotland experience.  For any questions please contact BlockBar via email to [email protected] or Whatsapp/Telegram to 305-814-6772
 

