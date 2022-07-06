Wed, July 13, 2022

B.Grimm Power together with Chulalongkorn University driving energy innovation towards sustainability

B.Grimm and Chulalongkorn University join hands to develop knowledge in the power generation industry and clean energy.

Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm and President of B.Grimm Power PCL,  together with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naebboon Hoonchareon, Acting Director of the Center of Excellence in Electrical Power Technology/Head of Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, jointly sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Academic Cooperation to study the possibility of developing knowledge in the power generation industry and clean energy as well as the application of technology and innovation in the production process for building sustainable energy in the future.

The event was held recently at Suan Ruam Jai Meeting Room 2, Building 3, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University.

From left

  1. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thavatchai Tayjasanant, Grid Modernization/ Smart City Infrastructure & Upskill Working Group Head and lecturer at the Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University
  2. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naebboon Hoonchareon, Acting Director of the Center of Excellence in Electrical Power Technology, and Head of Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University
  3. Prof. Dr. Pramoht Unhavaithaya, Chairman of Center of Excellence in Electrical Power Technology, Chulalongkorn University
  4. Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm and President of B.Grimm Power PCL.
  5. Mr. Kriangkrai Yooyeun, People Partnership Director, B.Grimm Power PCL.
  6. Assoc. Prof. Dr.  Wijarn Wangdee, Senior Researcher and acting on behalf of the acting director of the Center of Excellence in Electrical Power Technology, Chulalongkorn University
     

