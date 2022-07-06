B.Grimm Power together with Chulalongkorn University driving energy innovation towards sustainability

Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm and President of B.Grimm Power PCL, together with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naebboon Hoonchareon, Acting Director of the Center of Excellence in Electrical Power Technology/Head of Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, jointly sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Academic Cooperation to study the possibility of developing knowledge in the power generation industry and clean energy as well as the application of technology and innovation in the production process for building sustainable energy in the future.

The event was held recently at Suan Ruam Jai Meeting Room 2, Building 3, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University.

