The Highly Anticipated Hong Kong Palace Museum Officially Opened its Door

Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the H ong Kong Tourism Board, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Hong Kong Palace Museum to Hong Kong’s artistic and cultural landscape and the West Kowloon Cultural District. Exciting, dynamic and constantly evolving, the district is brimming with activities and discoveries that underscore Hong Kong’s reputation as a leading destination for arts and culture lovers. We believe this world-class museum will generate even more interest for Hong Kong as an arts and cultural destination and solidify the city’s position as a centre for international cultural exchange.”

Photo Credit: Hong Kong Palace Museum

Enhanced “A Symphony of Lights” illuminates new landmarks across Victoria Harbour including Star Ferry

With Hong Kong’s dynamic skyline as a canvas, “A Symphony of Lights” show takes viewers on a multimedia journey that celebrates the city’s culture and innovative spirit. This month, a special edition of the show will breathe new energy into the city’s popular experience. At 8pm every night through July, the captivating spectacle will feature new elements, including a fleet of 6 Star Ferries adorned with glittering light installations, and expand to include new landmarks, such as the HKPM and M+. With an array of distinguished arts and cultural venues and enhanced nightly light shows, visitors can now immerse themselves in a one-day adventure by the waterfront in the refreshed West Kowloon Cultural District.

From artistic treasures and cultural encounters at the HKPM to new creative performances that turn a spotlight on Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong remains one of the world’s most exciting and enriching destinations.