Marriott International signs MoU with Silpakorn University’s Faculty of Management Science to train next generation of hoteliers in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Marriott International today announced the signing of an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Silpakorn University Faculty of Management Science (SUMS) to provide practical experience, professional training and potential career opportunities to the next generation of hospitality graduates in Thailand.

Penned at a ceremony in Bangkok on June 28, 2022, this MoU will initially see 20 Marriott International hotels in Bangkok offer internships for promising students on theBachelor of Business Administration in Hotel Management, provided by the Faculty of Management Science (SUMS). This will open the door to a world of possibilities, with students potentially having the chance to join the Marriott family upon graduation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marriott will enable students to gain international-standard training and hands-on experience at its hotels in the third and fourth years of their course. If a student spends 300 hours with Marriott in their third year (April-June) and 800 hours in their fourth year (June-November), they will receive course credits. With options to work in a range of departments, including front office, food & beverage, housekeeping and more, these internships will equip young people with the practical skills they need to enter the workplace with confidence.