Marriott International signs MoU with Silpakorn University’s Faculty of Management Science to train next generation of hoteliers in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Marriott International today announced the signing of an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Silpakorn University Faculty of Management Science (SUMS) to provide practical experience, professional training and potential career opportunities to the next generation of hospitality graduates in Thailand.
Penned at a ceremony in Bangkok on June 28, 2022, this MoU will initially see 20 Marriott International hotels in Bangkok offer internships for promising students on theBachelor of Business Administration in Hotel Management, provided by the Faculty of Management Science (SUMS). This will open the door to a world of possibilities, with students potentially having the chance to join the Marriott family upon graduation.
Under the terms of the agreement, Marriott will enable students to gain international-standard training and hands-on experience at its hotels in the third and fourth years of their course. If a student spends 300 hours with Marriott in their third year (April-June) and 800 hours in their fourth year (June-November), they will receive course credits. With options to work in a range of departments, including front office, food & beverage, housekeeping and more, these internships will equip young people with the practical skills they need to enter the workplace with confidence.
Being guided by Marriott will also give the students an important head-start in their professional lives. As the world’s largest hotel group with more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories worldwide, graduates have a global network of potential career paths ahead of them, made even more accessible by gaining practical experience with Marriott.
This arrangement will not only benefit the students, however; it will also have a positive impact on Thailand’s entire hospitality industry at a critical time. With almost 2.5 million new hotel rooms currently in the pipeline worldwide¹, it is vital that hotel groups attract young people to find their vocation in the industry. For Marriott, this partnership with SUIC has the potential to attract high quality graduates for many years to come.
“We are delighted to sign this MoU with Silpakorn University's Faculty of Management Science (SUMS). At Marriott International, our core value is to put people first andwe are committed to nurturing young talent and helping local people to grow and advance with us. With Marriott, there is no barrier to progress. We have clear development paths and programs that enable graduates and entry-level team members to rise through the ranks and become senior executives. This is embedded in our company’s DNA and I am very happy to create opportunities for a new generation of Thai hospitality graduates. This will become hugely significant as we continue to grow our footprint here in Thailand and around the world,” said Andrew P. Newmark, Vice President Human Resources – Asia Pacific excluding Greater China, Marriott International.
Marriott already has internship partnerships in Thailand, with approximately 40 students currently gaining work experience at its hotels in Bangkok. Under the latest MoU, students can transfer credits between their university course and Marriott’s own in-house training, and credits earned by the students while learning with Marriott could help them achieve an additional Associate Members’ Educational Qualification at SUIC. Marriott’s hotels will now become the first priority for SUIC’s internship selection process.
Following the initial launch of the partnership with 20 Marriott International hotels in Bangkok, the MoU could be expanded to properties in Pattaya, Rayong and Hua Hin in future.
Marriott properties initially participating in the MoU include:
1. Aloft Bangkok - Sukhumvit 11
2. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit
3. Marriott Executive Apartments Bangkok, Sukhumvit Thonglor
4. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse
5. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park
6. Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok
7. JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok
8. Le Méridien Bangkok
9. Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa
10. Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
11. Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
12. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
13. Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel
14. Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers
15. Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
16. The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
17. The St. Regis Bangkok
18. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
19. W Bangkok
20. Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
Published : July 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
