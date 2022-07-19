Publicis Sapient releases guide on how to make embedded banking work – at scale

The authors cover the challenges that stand in the way of success in embedded finance, and point out that in their experience, banks often fail to gain traction in the market with new propositions due to insuffcient product/market fit. They note that it is therefore vital to appreciate the importance of moving to a new model of product development that recognises and accommodates the needs of the different players: consumers, partners and the bank itself. This helps banks to avoid tired, “me too” propositions and to acknowledge the importance of the ecosystem.

Korbinian Krainau, Associate Managing Director in Publicis Sapient’s Strategy group and report co-author, said: “We’ve identified the four most important archetypes that banks must consider if they want to be relevant in embedded finance, estimated to be a USD50-billion-dollar business with a 40% annual growth rate.”



“The great advantage of embedded finance is that it brings banking services to where the customer is, creating simple, linear journeys that can be completed without opening a banking app or website, or inputting card details. This is a strong potential market, but there are challenges that can daunt potential entrants. We have created this guide to present a clear roadmap to success.”

