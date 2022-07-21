VGI & GMM GRAMMY team up once again to create a new phenomenon through the “3D City Pop” campaign

The number one Offline-to-Online (“O2O”) Solutions provider across multiple platforms, VGI Public Company Limited (“VGI”), solidifies its position as the leader of Out-of-Home (“OOH”) media in Thailand with yet another new phenomenon through its ongoing partnership with GMM Grammy Public Company Limited, the leader of content provider. Joining forces for the third year running, this year, the two titans launch “3D City Pop,” a new campaign which brings together 3D Entertainment Illusion Technic and VGI’s unique Digital OOH media to present ravishing and interactive 3D contents from Thailand’s front row artists. With VGI’s OOH wide-ranging reach, the campaign will bring the country’s favourite artists closer to fans as well as create engagement and memorable experience for target consumers across all transportation channels, be it the BTS SkyTrain, main roads and the city’s landmarks.

Kicking off with full light, colour and sound, the “3D City Pop” campaign will start by bringing today’s biggest artists, including Peck Palitchoke, Getsunova and Three Man Down, to perform Vertical 3D Concerts on the Empire Tower’s LED Screen, the first ever to happen in Thailand. This will create a new experience for fans as they will get to see their favourite artists perform on a Mega Screen for the very first time at the heart of the city in Chong Nonsi, making it hard to resist being captivated or bringing out their phones to capture the moment. The Vertical 3D Concert will run from July 18 to August 30, 2022 at the top of the hour at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.



