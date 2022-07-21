VGI & GMM GRAMMY team up once again to create a new phenomenon through the “3D City Pop” campaign

The number one Offline-to-Online (“O2O”) Solutions provider across multiple platforms, VGI Public Company Limited (“VGI”), solidifies its position as the leader of Out-of-Home (“OOH”) media in Thailand with yet another new phenomenon through its ongoing partnership with GMM Grammy Public Company Limited, the leader of content provider. Joining forces for the third year running, this year, the two titans launch “3D City Pop,” a new campaign which brings together 3D Entertainment Illusion Technic and VGI’s unique Digital OOH media to present ravishing and interactive 3D contents from Thailand’s front row artists. With VGI’s OOH wide-ranging reach, the campaign will bring the country’s favourite artists closer to fans as well as create engagement and memorable experience for target consumers across all transportation channels, be it the BTS SkyTrain, main roads and the city’s landmarks.
Kicking off with full light, colour and sound, the “3D City Pop” campaign will start by bringing today’s biggest artists, including Peck Palitchoke, Getsunova and Three Man Down, to perform Vertical 3D Concerts on the Empire Tower’s LED Screen, the first ever to happen in Thailand. This will create a new experience for fans as they will get to see their favourite artists perform on a Mega Screen for the very first time at the heart of the city in Chong Nonsi, making it hard to resist being captivated or bringing out their phones to capture the moment. The Vertical 3D Concert will run from July 18 to August 30, 2022 at the top of the hour at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.
Moreover, fans will be able to see their beloved artists in 3D across all main transportation spots, from the BTS’s Digital Welcome Pack Screens, where artists await to welcome passengers passing through the ticket barriers, and the 45-meter-long Immerse Screens, where artists will be present to brighten up the spirit of commuters on BTS stations, to the Digital Street View Screens on major roads and the Mega LED Screen on MBK Center in the landmark Siam shopping district. The campaign is set to create a special commuting experience like none other.
Commenting on this campaign, Mr. Nelson Leung, CEO of VGI, said, “This marks the third year in a row that VGI has joined forces with GMM Grammy to present MUSIC CONTENT on VGI’s media network. However, this year is more special than before. As the leading OOH provider in Thailand, VGI has brought in the latest innovation – the 3D Entertainment Illusion Technic – to increase our product ingenuity. Through our powerful and high-quality media solutions and their extensive reach across all urban commuters’ paths, we strongly believe the “3D City Pop” campaign will create gripping impact as well as a unique entertainment experience for consumers, while also modernizing the Thai OOH industry. Moreover, this campaign can serve as a model for marketers, advertisers and brands to build on. Meanwhile, our production team stands ready to constantly create creative and captivating campaigns to enhance consumer reach and engagement.”
Fahmai Damrongchaitham, Chief Strategic Officer of GMM Music at GMM Grammy PLC, said “Our past campaigns with VGI were all a success. For instance, the BTS Train Wrap with creative work of GMM artists – Num Kala, Cocktail, Tilly Birds and Big Ass – which was warmly received and had positive feedbacks from all directions, be it from fans, our clients or various agencies. Crucially, the campaign also allowed our artists to showcase their contents in a variety of formats and better engage their target groups. As for the “3D City Pop” campaign, we believe it will offer an electrifying experience with the 3D Entertainment Illusion Technic, which in turn will allow us to create new gimmicks and exciting marketing activities to follow suit. This campaign will kick off with our hottest Pop and Rock artists, including Peck Palitchoke, Getsunova and Three Man Down, who will be offering enjoyable moments with the people of Bangkok, followed by many more who will join the campaign with new and fun contents. So please stay tuned.”
The “3D City Pop” campaign is ready for all to witness across all of Bangkok’s landmarks throughout this August 2022
Published : July 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
